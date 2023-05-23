The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a pair of arrests in Chester County last week on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
On May 16, 20-year-old Jeremy Scott Bentley of Richburg was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Bentley allegedly solicited and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and encouraged a minor to produce child sexual material.
Bentley’s charges included one count of solicitation of a minor, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. His charges carry possible sentences of 10-20 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
On the same day, Wilson announced the arrest of John Edward Prigmore (age 43) of Fort Lawn on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. ICAC Task Force investigators made the arrest. Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security Investigations (all members of the state’s ICAC Task Force) assisted with the arrest.
Investigators received a cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Prigmore. Investigators said the man possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Prigmore is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation or a minor, third degree, with each count punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wilson’s office will prosecute the case.