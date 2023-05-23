The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a pair of arrests in Chester County last week on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.

On May 16, 20-year-old Jeremy Scott Bentley of Richburg was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

