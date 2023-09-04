The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an alleged threat made by one member of Chester City Council to another.

Last Wednesday, Chester City Council held a special called meeting. The proceedings got very heated, with shouting taking place on the dais and in the audience as a 5-4 vote passed to rescind Monday’s firing of City Administrator Malik Whitaker. Before all that began, though, Councilwoman Ursula Boyd Crosby read a prepared statement in which she accused Councilwoman Tabatha Strother of having made “an explicit threat” of violence against her following that Monday meeting. She said since that time, she had felt unsafe and had “a deep concern” for her safety. Strother interjected once that Crosby’s statement was not true. Mayor Carlos Williams said he was unaware of the situation, as he left Monday’s meeting as soon as it concluded and saw no interaction between the two.