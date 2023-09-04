The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an alleged threat made by one member of Chester City Council to another.
Last Wednesday, Chester City Council held a special called meeting. The proceedings got very heated, with shouting taking place on the dais and in the audience as a 5-4 vote passed to rescind Monday’s firing of City Administrator Malik Whitaker. Before all that began, though, Councilwoman Ursula Boyd Crosby read a prepared statement in which she accused Councilwoman Tabatha Strother of having made “an explicit threat” of violence against her following that Monday meeting. She said since that time, she had felt unsafe and had “a deep concern” for her safety. Strother interjected once that Crosby’s statement was not true. Mayor Carlos Williams said he was unaware of the situation, as he left Monday’s meeting as soon as it concluded and saw no interaction between the two.
The News & Reporter obtained, through the Freedom of Information Act, a copy of the police report Crosby filed.
Per the report, Crosby was standing in the parking lot of City Hall with some others that had attended the meeting sometime after 10 p.m. Monday.
She said that Strother approached her and ‘became upset with her because she voted along with other council members to remove the city (administrator).’ Crosby claims that Strother said to her “I’m going to whoop your ass with my one arm,” (Strother currently has one arm in a sling) and did so in front of City Clerk Marquita Fair, Council members Tony Nelson and Robbie King-Boyd and John King (a state house representative that attended the meeting who is Robbie King-Boyd’s brother).
Crosby said Wednesday she would be sending the prepared statement from which she read to Governor Henry McMaster.
Presently, Chester County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Al Crawford is handling leadership responsibilities for the City of Chester Police, with Chief Curtis Singleton having been fired two weeks ago. Because of that relationship, Sheriff Max Dorsey said he deferred an investigation into the matter to another entity.
“I am aware of the alleged incident after the council meeting on Monday. As such, due to all that is going on with city government and the limited role (my office) is playing, I have asked SLED to investigate the allegations that were made.”
The News & Reporter reached out to Strother but she did not provide a comment on the situation. Both Strother and Crosby are in their first terms on the Council.