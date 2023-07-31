Meet with government officials
Your legislators would love to hear from you. Would you like to meet with your Senator or Representative? Call Gloria McCrorey at the Chester Legislative Delegation Office at 803-581-0233 or email to cc.delegation@chestercounty.gov. The office is located in the Courthouse basement in downtown Chester. Appointments will be scheduled upon request. Rep. Randy Ligon will hold constituent meetings on Tuesdays; Sen. Mike Fanning will host meetings on Wednesdays; and Rep. Annie McDaniel will meet on Thursdays. Use the above contact information to make an appointment.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- Narcotics Anonymous meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
- The Behavioral Therapy Group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Narcotics Anonymous meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays and from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
- Bible study is held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Dove hunt is Sept. 2
Wheelin’ Sportsmen will hold a dove hunt on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bass Road Dove Field (USFS-managed property between Abbeville and Greenwood). The event is open to 30 hunters. Any mobility-impaired hunters or service-connected disabled veterans should email Wheelin’ Sportsmen Coordinator Gary Peters at beehuntersc@gmail.com or text 803-665-7126 for details.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The ninth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Vendor registration is now open to the public. Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.