Great Falls High School announced last week that it had filled its vacant athletic director position.

Joshua Jennings was named to fill the position effective July 1. Presently, Jennings serves as assistant athletic director at Lake City High School in Florence School District 3, where he is also an English teacher. Additionally, he has been a head coach for cross country, Track, and girls’ soccer. He was named “Teacher of the Year” for Florence 3 in 2018.