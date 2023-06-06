Great Falls High School announced last week that it had filled its vacant athletic director position.
Joshua Jennings was named to fill the position effective July 1. Presently, Jennings serves as assistant athletic director at Lake City High School in Florence School District 3, where he is also an English teacher. Additionally, he has been a head coach for cross country, Track, and girls’ soccer. He was named “Teacher of the Year” for Florence 3 in 2018.
As a native of Sumter, Jennings was a standout athlete at Wilson Hall, setting several school and state records before signing to run at Francis Marion. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of South Carolina. He also holds Masters degrees from Francis Marion, Coker University, and Southern New Hampshire University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate at USC.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Red Devil Athletics,” shared Jennings. “After meeting with Dr. Sanders, I am confident that we share the same expectations and vision of excellence for our program. I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and community to produce an athletic experience unlike any other!”
Jennings will become the third athletic director at the school in the past three years. Garrett Knight left the job following the 2022 school year to take the same position at Westwood High School. Former baseball coach Josh Heffner took on the job for the just-ended school year but was not retained.