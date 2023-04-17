GREAT FALLS — Mr. Brady Eugene Trotter, 80, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Catledge, Rev. Gary Hensley and Rev. J.D. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Trotter was born February 4, 1943, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late C.B. Trotter and Doris Ferrell Trotter. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. Mr. Trotter retired from Duke Power as an electrician. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Mr. Trotter is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Hensley (Gary) of Spartanburg and Tammy Going (Will) of Chester; grandchildren, Jeremy Hensley, Jessica Snipes, Amy Humphries, Kristen Satterfield, Lisa Bigham, Anita Vaughn and Daniel Going; two brothers, Michael Trotter and Phillip Trotter, both of Great Falls; three sisters, Sonja Wilson, Carol Hammons and Donda Roof, all of Great Falls; and a special nephew, Jackie Geddings of Great Falls.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Brown Trotter; a sister, Kay Trotter; and a great-granddaughter, Addyson Humphries.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Kids 4 Christ Fund, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, SC 29055.