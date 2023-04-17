GREAT FALLS — Mr. Brady Eugene Trotter, 80, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Catledge, Rev. Gary Hensley and Rev. J.D. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Trotter was born February 4, 1943, in Chester, S.C. and was a son of the late C.B. Trotter and Doris Ferrell Trotter. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. Mr. Trotter retired from Duke Power as an electrician. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

