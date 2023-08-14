CHESTER — Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. with Eastern Star Rites at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Marvin (Shirley) Ware of Chester, S.C., Jacques (Joyce) Ware of Albany, Ga., Vivian Ware of Chester, S.C. and Charlton (Valerie) Ware of Blythewood, S.C.; one granddaughter, Ashley (Rico) Wilson of Jacksonville, Fla.; three great-grandsons, Logan, Lennon and Lenox Wilson of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, James (Naomi) Feaster of Hepzibah, Ga.; seven sisters, Elma Frederick of Lancaster, S.C., Madeline Miles, Levada Feaster and Del Gracia Thompson of Chester, S.C., Carnell (Jelester) Sanders and Reperzelle Ware of Charlotte, N.C. and Laura Frederick of Hepzibah, Ga.; two step-sisters, Sarah Caldwell and Maggie (Robert) James of Chester, S.C.; one brother-in-law, Adolph (Elaine) Ware of Silver Springs, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Ada Ware of Durham, N.C., Loretta Chapman of Washington, D.C. and Eunice Stephans of Temple Hills, Md.
The family will receive friends at her home, 763 Darby Road, Chester, S.C.