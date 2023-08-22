Chester Coach Victor Floyd said a football team should make their biggest improvement from game one to game two. That should be a terrifying prospect for any future opponents watching game film of the Cyclones from last week.

Chester opened the year with a dominating 42-6 victory over Lancaster in which the Cyclones dominated in all phases and played with a running clock in the fourth quarter. This week’s opponent will be Fort Mill, which lost to Catawba Ridge to open the season 35-14.