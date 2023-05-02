FLOYD PIC

Chester Coach Victor Floyd was named a member of the South Carolina Shrine Bowl coaching staff.

 BY BILL MARION

Victor Floyd hopes to be coaching two great football teams this season.

Floyd, head coach of the Chester Cyclones, was recently named an assistant coach on the South Carolina Shrine Bowl All-Star staff. It is his second state all-star assignment in the past four years as he was an assistant in the North-South All-Star game in 2019.

