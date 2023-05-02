Victor Floyd hopes to be coaching two great football teams this season.
Floyd, head coach of the Chester Cyclones, was recently named an assistant coach on the South Carolina Shrine Bowl All-Star staff. It is his second state all-star assignment in the past four years as he was an assistant in the North-South All-Star game in 2019.
“We’ve actually known since January,” he said. “They introduced us at the coaches clinic in Myrtle Beach and then made the official announcement last week.”
Floyd will be coaching linebackers and coordinating the defense for the Sandlappers team. He and the rest of the staff have already been holding meetings and have begun talent evaluations. That has included watching lots of tape and attending four combines. It might seem like an early start, but it’s actually not. The rosters are announced in mid-September, not quite halfway through the regular season. All the coaches are also busy with their own teams, so hitting the ground running now is imperative.
“We want to put eyes on every kid, on film and at the combines, but the team is announced so early that it is based mostly on a kid’s junior year,” Floyd said.
There is a hierarchy for all-star coaching assignments. Generally, once you’ve been a North-South assistant, you have a chance to move up to being a Shrine Bowl assistant. Once you’ve done that, which Floyd now has, you have the opportunity to be the head coach at the North-South game, then of the Shrine Bowl.
As for his own team, Floyd said he will have some young players out throwing for the next few days. He plans to have his on the field for spring practice the next few weeks. The Cyclones have a busy June planned, with trips to big 7-on-7 tournaments on college campuses at the University of Tennessee and South Carolina and two others at Northwestern High School and Lower Richland.