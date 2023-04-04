Presently, members of Great Falls Town Council can’t attend Chester County Council meetings and members of Chester County Council can’t attend Great Falls Town Council meetings. That is about to change, however.
As of right now, Great Falls Town Council has its regular meeting on the third Monday of each month, the same night as Chester County Council. Even workshops, when they are held, take place on the first Monday of the month, another night County Council meets. Mayor Josh Brantley has expressed previously that he would like to attend County meetings, both to keep abreast of county issues but also to offer feedback and information when it is needed. Likewise, Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn (who represents the Great Falls area) has said that to better serve his constituents, he would like to regularly attend Great Falls Town Council meetings, but is normally unable to do so. He was present for one meeting in February and addressed the Council, speaking about the then-pending opening of recreational whitewater in Great Falls and the repaving of a street.