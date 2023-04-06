Evangel Temple
- The Rev. Dr. Keevi Worthy will present the “Fearless” Women’s Conference at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 22 Nickey Road, Great Falls, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 27. Speakers will be Prophetess Catina Dunan and Pastor Connie Richmond. Testimonial will be given by author Catherina Hardy. Special guests will be recording artist Rev. DeMarcus Thompson and The Conquerors, comedian Jerry Cooke also known as Big Daddy Laugh-A-Lot, praise dancer Kenneth Pitts and music by L.J. Jones.