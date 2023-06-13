Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware wants his team to approach every practice and every 7-on-7 session like they are preparing for a playoff game, because they are.
“Everything we do is about getting ourselves ready for November and December,” he said.
To that end, the Lions hit the field for a pair of 7-on-7 sessions last week. Over the course of those two events, the team got in 430 plays. The second of those was held at Cheraw, at which Lewisville defeated Andrew Jackson, Buford, Marlboro County, Pageland and Cheraw. It wasn’t just a matter of edging out opponents by narrow margins, either.
“We were winning by scores of 40-3 and 50-0. It’s not the kind of scores you usually see in 7-on-7s,” he said.
The Lions ultimately lost by five to Latta in the tournament finals. Boulware said his team made some atypical mistakes (including a handful of dropped touchdowns that would have changed the outcome. With a lot of young players on the field, though, he said fatigue played a role.
When Lewisville takes part in 7-on-7 contests, though, they don’t really come at them as most teams do. A runner is down with a one-handed touch, but Boulware has his receivers run the play all the way out to conclusion anyway, since a one-handed touch isn’t going to take them down in a real game. There aren’t running plays in the events, but he still has his linebackers read and react at the snap as though there might be a run (before dropping into coverage), since that’s what things will be like in a real game. He still wants defenders breaking down as though they are going to make a tackle, even though they will ultimately “tackle” a runner with a touch.
“We don’t want to reinforce bad habits or things that don’t translate to the game,” he said.
Individual players put up some gaudy numbers in the two sessions. He said quarterback Ian Grissom had more than 20 touchdown passes, while Jordan Strong snagged seven picks (Zack Rogers added six). It’s all been a great continuation of the momentum the team had in the spring. As good as last year was, Boulware thinks even bigger things are in store this year.
The team has now had more than a full year to adapt to what he and his coaching staff expect.
Players are engrained in the system and there is a stronger chemistry present. Numbers are still good, with so many players out, Boulware said he is having to get additional jerseys. He has a lot of young players that deserve to be on the field but will have to fight hard to do so.
“Just as an example, we’ve got some receivers that would start for a lot of Class A teams, we’re just trying to get them on the field somewhere,” he said.
Lewisville will take part in big 7-on-7s at the University of South Carolina in the coming days, will camp at numerous colleges and then will take part in a huge, multi-team 7-on-7 at Lower Richland. That’s the only session his team is slated to take part in during the month of July. By that time, he wants his team focusing specifically on the opening game against Oceanside Collegiate…and on playoff games in November and December.