Contractors for the SCDOT will close the bridge over Little Creek on Two Creek Road near Blackstock beginning June 7. Motorists will have to take a detour route while the bridge is closed for about five months.
According to a letter sent to the Chester County Emergency Management Director Ed Darby, ‘The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) recently awarded a contract to
Sloan Construction for the replacement of the bridge over Little Creek on Two Creek Road (S-20-2 14) in Fairfield County.
‘The planned date to start construction is June 7, 2023; however, this could change depending on any issues that may arise during the development of this project. The estimated duration of construction is five months.
‘Due to the relatively low traffic volume, and in order to minimize the impact to property owners in the area, the road will be closed at the bridge site during the project and traffic detoured.
‘The detour route will utilize Columbia Road (US 321), Bethlehem Road (S -20-43) and
Montgomery Road (S-20-309). The net detour length is approximately 1.38 miles.’