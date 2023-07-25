Death Notices
Mr. Darion A. Jones, 22CHESTER — Mr. Darion A. Jones, 22, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 124 Saluda St., Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home of his uncle, Willie “Bill” Jones, 722 Post Lane, Rock Hill.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Mr. Randy James Hinton, 65CHESTER — Mr. Randy James Hinton, 65, of West End Road passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at MUSC Health Downtown Columbia, S.C.
The family will receive friends at 912 Featherstone Road, Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.