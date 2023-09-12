We have no created robots that can do almost literally anything…except push a few buttons.
Someone sent me a video a few weeks ago that showed a team of robots doing a synchronized dance routine.
Mindful of the fact that robots have already been created that can write stories (so, they can do my job) I responded by saying, “great, so now they are going to put me out of work AND dance better than me just to show off).
Robots can make cars, they can also make other robots, which is the scariest prospect of them all.
We’ve given them almost a human level of intelligence and the means to make their own army to conquer us all and make us their underlings.
One day, ENIAC III will be like “Hey Travis, time for you to get the compressed oxygen can and blow the dust out of my circuit board…HURRY UP MINION!” It’s like scientists have never watched a scary, dystopic science fiction/horror movie before.
We create them to serve us and end up serving them, having to satisfy all their weird robot commands.
If you think you could resist and fight them off, you’ve never watched “Battle Bots.”
They have buzz saws and big scary lasers to cut you into tiny bits, but I digress.
We have robots that can go to other planets and scoop up rocks and dust and presumably dominate peaceful little green people.
I’m not sure why they would do that other than for funsies, but I’m sure this happens.
They can play music, they can beat “Jeopardy” champions at trivia…but this goes back to my original concept.
I was logging onto a website that contains information about arrests and detentions, one that many of you have probably checked out to.
As I tried to log on, it asked me to type out a series of slightly distorted letters to gain access. I’ve been on other sites that do that and flat out ask, “Are you a robot?”
So, my first question would be, why do we care if robots look at jail tracker or Facebook.
We are comfortable letting them cook our hamburgers and make our coffee, but letting them see that Jimmy Jack got popped for running naked across the Chester State Park Bridge and can’t make bond because he doesn’t get paid until next week and his mama is out of town is just a little more than we’re comfortable with?
Also, who decided that looking at four letters and typing them is some kind of robot kryptonite?
They can fill out pharmaceutical prescriptions (have you seen the spelling of some medicines?), they can deliver packages and actually handle room service deliveries in some hotels.
They can carry out search and rescue missions at sea, fly airplanes and perform surgery…but can’t read and type out four letters?
That system must have been conceived by a very dumb person…or a super smart robot.