Lewisville will start the 2023 season in a big college stadium against a top-ranked team from the lowerstate. That’s how they hope to end the season too.
The Lions have a huge test lined up for Friday as they go to Charleston’s Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium (home of The Citadel) to face defending AA state runner-up Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Coach Leon Boulware said there are a lot of reasons why he lined up such a powerhouse opener.
“Putting them on the schedule was a chance for us to make a statement,” Boulware said. “It puts us in a different sort of environment, like we saw at Christ Church last year. They are very similar to them in terms of what kind of team they are.”
Christ Church won the Class A state championship last year and ended Lewisville’s season, knocking off the Lions in round three of the playoffs.
Boulware said to be better and get past teams like Christ Church, his team has to face better competition.
Oceanside is coached by Chad Wilkes, who formerly coached at Lamar and C.E. Murray. Boulware said the Landsharks can show a lot of different looks on offense, but seem very at home having their quarterback hang in the pocket and take shots down the field. They have a good one under center too in returning starter Edward Reidenbach.
He threw for more than 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last year to go along with 595 yards rushing and an additional 19 scores. So he also poses a threat to take off. Boulware said the team has a physical running game in general.
One other player that has really stood out to Boulware is lineman Ben Britton. The Army commit is listed at 6’3, 275 pounds and starts on both lines.
“He is a player for them,” Boulware said. “He is very impressive. They have a new defensive coordinator (Steve LaPrad) and it looks like they are a bit more aggressive this year.”
Oceanside lost to perennial powerhouse Abbeville in the AA state title game last year, but along the way they almost defeated eventual AAAA champ South Florence (falling 29-28) and routed AAAAA power Sumter. They have some key pieces back from that team and Boulware said he doesn’t expect much of any drop-off from where the Landsharks were last year. On top of everything else, he said Oceanside appears to be a very well-coached and very disciplined team.
Lewisville had a challenging preseason that included a scrimmage against a slate of strong AAAA and AAAAA schools in Irmo, Dorman, Blythewood and North Augusta. He wanted his team to be challenged and wanted to see how they handled themselves in a super competitive environment. He came away very satisfied with the results. Lewisville was 11-2 last year and has a lot of talent returning. Quarterback Ian Grissom was an all-state player last year, Damion Fee ran for 1,000 yards, productive receivers like De’Adrian Robinson and Denari Garcia are back, there is experience and depth up front and nine starters are back on defense. There have been additions as well, including some young players moving up and the transfer in of wide receiver Damion Brown (son of Lewisville legend Sheldon Brown). The pieces are all in place for Lewisville to make a run in the Class A playoffs. That’s the goal for the Lions, with Boulware deeming last year’s third-round playoff exit a disappointment that he doesn’t want to experience again. The state title game will be in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, home of the S.C. State Bulldogs. That’s where Boulware said he and his team want to be.
“Everything we’ve done from the first day of the offseason has been about getting to the state championship game,” he said.
Kickoff Friday in Charleston is slated for 7:30 p.m.