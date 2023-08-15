Lewisville will start the 2023 season in a big college stadium against a top-ranked team from the lowerstate. That’s how they hope to end the season too.

The Lions have a huge test lined up for Friday as they go to Charleston’s Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium (home of The Citadel) to face defending AA state runner-up Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Coach Leon Boulware said there are a lot of reasons why he lined up such a powerhouse opener.