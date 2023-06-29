"Oops! I totally forgot about dinner!" It happens. Maybe you didn't actually forget about dinner, but your hectic, nonstop day happened. Suddenly it's 6:00 and the family is looking to you because they're starving. What's for dinner?

There are so many reasons to draw a blank at dinnertime. Sometimes plans go awry. Someone accidentally unplugged the crockpot, the chicken didn't defrost, you didn't make it to the store, or you set out the dinner ingredients and the kids ate half. I feel your pain, because I've been there! Honestly, between work, school, homework, activities and running a household, it's a wonder our families get fed at all.

