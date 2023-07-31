He’s back in a red and black uniform and on Saturday he’ll be back in Great Falls.

Torrey Craig, the Great Falls High School graduate and current NBA player, has a big community event coming up in his hometown on Saturday. On the docket for "Torrey Craig Day" are a 3-on-3 basketball tournament (with a cash prize to the winning team), food trucks, games for kids, a school supply drive, raffles, music and more.