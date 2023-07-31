He’s back in a red and black uniform and on Saturday he’ll be back in Great Falls.
Torrey Craig, the Great Falls High School graduate and current NBA player, has a big community event coming up in his hometown on Saturday. On the docket for "Torrey Craig Day" are a 3-on-3 basketball tournament (with a cash prize to the winning team), food trucks, games for kids, a school supply drive, raffles, music and more.
“It’s for everybody that wants to come. It’s going to be a big day of fun,” Isaiah Lynn previously told the News & Reporter. He is a business partner of Craig’s and executive director of the Torrey Craig Foundation.
The event will be staged at the Great Falls public courts at 505 Dearborn Street from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday. Last year, teaming up with Escalade Sports, Goalrilla, the NBA Players Association and Founders Federal Credit Union, Craig totally refurbished those courts (where he played growing up) and had an event similar to the one planned for August.
On August 3, the “Creating Champions Gala” will take place in Charlotte to raise money for his foundation. More information on the gala can be found at TorreyCraigFoundation.org.
Craig recently went back to his old school colors (red and black) when he signed with the Chicago Bulls. He has been a mainstay in his hometown and at his alma mater even as he first played abroad and then made his way to the NBA in 2017. He has hosted multiple free basketball skills camps for kids and can often be spotted in the stands for Red Devils basketball games when his schedule allows. He unveiled the totally refurbished and upgraded public courts last year. During a visit home for a free basketball camp for kids in 2019, Craig told the News & Reporter he always promised himself and others he would always stay involved in Great Falls and be a positive influence on youth.
“I always said when I made it I would come back and try to inspire the kids and influence them in a positive light. I finally got the platform, so this is me trying to come back and help the kids out,” he told the News & Reporter at the time.
The South Carolina Legislature recently passed a measure to rename a portion of Pine Avenue in Great Falls as “Torrey Craig Avenue.”