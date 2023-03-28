Several Duke Energy officials were on hand to provide some perspectives and a look ahead to other recreational facilities during the recent ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the whitewater facilities at the Nitrolee Access Area near Great Falls.
The N&R asked Christy Churchill, Duke’s Recreation Compliance Manager what happens if the weather turns inhospitable during one of the scheduled recreational releases of water for whitewater activities?
She responded that the hydro operations group evaluates the amount of water coming into the hydroelectric project, and if it gets to be at an unsafe level, the recreational flow will be rescheduled.
“There are a lot of variables that come into play, so it depends on how much water is coming the system. If it does get to a point where the inflow of the water and the rain (adding to the river levels) interfere with the recreation flow, if that was the case, then we would reschedule,” Churchill said.
“Sometimes we might not know that we need to reschedule until say a day or hours before. We use our website and our Duke Energy lake view app to push all types of information about our access areas and our recreation flows. I would encourage people to check on our website and on the app before heading out, if the weather is bad,” she said. The Duke lake view app can be downloaded from many popular sites where apps can be found.
Churchill has been involved with the whitewater group for about 12 years. Her role is to oversee historic properties and she is tasked with all of the historic permitting required for the whitewater project, “because the dams are all historic properties and are protected by the National Historic Preservation Act. I am also involved in the planning and stakeholder interactions for all the various recreation sites surrounding this whole area,” she said. I was overseeing the design and construction of the Nitrolee Access Area, working with the construction team. I’ve also been involved heavily in the historic interpretive center (at the old Nitrolee nitrogen plant), with the design and construction of that,” she said.
She said she has really enjoyed working with all of the stakeholders and entities that have had a hand in making the whitewater and associated facilities work — such as Duke, the Katawba Valley Land Trust, the Town of Great Falls, American Whitewater and other entities and collaborating with them and coming up with solutions.
Churchill said her thoughts on seeing the project finally come to life and the first recreational release scheduled for March 18 were, “this is exciting. I just want to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as it can. I’m really excited to see this finally come to fruition and also, knowing that this is just part of it — we have so much more to come. We have a lot more project that we will be building in the area, and when it’s all done, it’s going to be an amazing recreation destination for all kinds of people. You don’t have to come here to just go whitewater paddling, there’s going to be a lot of different things you can do,” she said.
Great Falls Home Town Association Executive Director Glinda Coleman was involved with the planning of the recreational facilities from the beginning about 20 years ago.
Anticipating that first recreational water release that took place on March 18, Coleman said, “this is just the beginning of the things that are going to be happening in Great Falls, it’s the beginning of the economic development that we’ve been planning for the past 20 years, and we are looking forward to everything that is coming, including the trails and the state park and especially the whitewater that is opening March 18,” Coleman said.
Coleman took a look at what economic development opportunities could look like for the town in the future.
“As we move towards getting the Visitor’s Center (which will be located in the historic Belk building), which we hope to start work in the very near future, that will be an important part of that.
“The Visitor’s Center is in downtown Great Falls, and is located right on the river, just a few hundred feet back from the back of the building. We are working with the town in finding and getting a lot of development in downtown, as far as restaurants and retail and bars and coffee houses and things that will bring Great Falls into a tourism economy. We left the textile economy and that area became depressed and from that area that became economically depressed when the textiles left, this whitewater is going to move us forward into a whole other type of economy,” she said.
“It’s been quite a challenge to get to this point,” said Tami Styer, Duke’s Licensing Project Manager for the Catawba-Wateree Hydro Project. She has been involved with the project since 2005, early in the process.
“We started the relicensing project in 2003 and we got the license in 2015, which allowed us to start implementing all of our requirements, so we have been very busy from 2015 to now. We have been implementing a lot of things, but this is by far, one of our best achievements,” Styer said.
“In 2003, we began the relicensing. We began pulling together interested stakeholders because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process is about providing access to the resource for all interested parties — so it’s recreation, it’s water quality, it’s water habitats, it’s drinking water and water supply, the whole shebang. We pulled together all those stakeholders and developed a stakeholder engagement team and listened to their interests, figured out what they wanted and figured out what we needed to do to bring the project into the 21st Century. In doing that, we had lots of meeting and lots of negotiations. In 2006 we sent the application into FERC. And between 2006 and 2015, FERC was managing the issuance of the license, and they were going through our application. We had to do things like get a federal prescription from the National Marine Fishery Service and get certifications of water quality from North Carolina and South Carolina. There were a lot of documents that we had to get in order for them to issue the license.
“So we finally got the license in 2015, and that allowed us to start implementing all the requirements of our new license, this project being one of them,” Styer said.
Tim Huffman, the Senior Project Manager tasked with making sure the whitewater facilities were built, said during an interview before the ribbon cutting festivities he was usually associated with construction concerning power plants. Constructing facilities for whitewater was a first for him.
“This is not really so much associated with a power plant, It’s a whole different approach, a different philosophy. It’s a resource restoration on a on a pretty significant scale.
“It took us several years just to develop a working concept that we can move forward with into the design phase.”
He said the whitewater opportunities he helped create are “really a fantastic resource. People are going to love this. This is located halfway between Charlotte and Columbia. The audience for this is tremendous. The opportunity is really, really significant. People are going to love to go in here to run the channels that we’ve constructed but to run the river as well, where they couldn’t before.
“It’s a wonderful place down there. That whole area is primeval. It is something you don’t expect to find here on the edge of the sand hills of South Carolina. It’s like this is kind of a place that’s been moved from the mountains and placed here and it is tremendous, and the whole area is like that,” he said.
“I know the whole focus is on the whitewater, but there’s so much here that people have not been able to access before. I mean, it’s very mountainous. It’s wonderful hiking. And we’ve improved the fish habitat just tremendously there. There are a lot of opportunities here beyond the whitewater.
I get it, whitewater is flashy. But there’s so much more there’s rock climbing, and bouldering just great, great opportunities and it’s wonderful to be able to open this up for the people,” Huffman said.
