“A duty and an honor.”
That’s how Chester Chapter DAV Commander Al Boyd described the presentation of the Last Patrol Award to veteran Gene Driver.
Members of the Chapter 19 James D. Wessinger Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans gathered at the home of Gene and Judith Driver recently to see him presented with the Certificate of Appreciation and a plaque from the Last Patrol veterans organization.
The Last Patrol website describes he mission of the organization is to ‘serve veterans by bringing new friendships, honor ceremonies, & emergency assistance while in hospice care.’
Gene Driver has been determined to be terminally ill, said DAV Commander Al Boyd.
The Last Patrol usually sends a representative to the veteran to present them with their plaque and certificate, but that wasn’t quite good enough for DAV Commander Al Boyd and his DAV comrades.
They insisted as Gene’s friends, that they should be the ones to present these things to him.
“Gene is one of our eldest members of the DAV, and he has been diagnosed as terminally ill,” Boyd said.
“The Last Patrol is like a final gift, sometimes like a memorial service, and I don’t want to have to give this to him, but he earned this,” Boyd said.
“We submitted his name, and they chose to honor him, and we want to do that also. And Gene requested that his friends come around to visit,” Boyd said.
Gene Driver will be the stately age of 90 on his birthday on July 18th.
During the ceremony, Commander Boyd said, “we are here for a few reasons. The first reason, Gene, is because we like you. The second reason is because we have great, great respect for you. And the third reason is, you are good people, you are an elder member of our DAV chapter.
“As you know, there are so many service organizations, and one of them is the Last Patrol. We let them know you were having some medical issues and they wanted to honor you.
“They wanted to come to your house and present this award, but I told them no, because we were not going to bring just anybody into Gene’s house — his friends are going to make the presentation,” Boyd said.
The citation on the Certificate of Appreciation read: ‘To Gene Driver, on behalf of the Veterans Last Patrol, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring veterans on their Last Patrol know that their fellow veterans care about you. We are nearby and provide companionship. We wish to honor you with this special Certificate. Gene Driver, please be reminded of the country’s everlasting gratitude for your patriotism and service.’
After high school in 1951 Driver enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1972 with 21 years of service with the rank of Master Sgt. His awards and medals include the Bronze Star with “V” device and the Air Force Commendation Medal. In 1955-1958 he was farmed out by the Air Force to the Central Intelligence Agency and worked at Area 51 in Nevada on the U-2 spyplane and other secret projects.
In addition to the Certificate and Plaque, the Last Patrol sent Driver thank-you cards from people all over the United States.
Gene Driver told Boyd and his comrades, “I appreciate everything you are doing for me, and sometimes, I think that I just don’t deserve this.”
Boyd responded, “Gene, you earned every bit of it and more, because if it wasn’t for people like you, people like me wouldn’t exist. I stand on your shoulders,” Boyd said.