Shrine Club hash sale
The Chester Shrine Club, located on Pressley Road, will hold a beef hash sale on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at 8 a.m. Hash will be $12 per quart. Call 803-581-1561.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- A workshop will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Narcotics Anonymous meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
- The Behavioral Therapy Group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence. This month's topic is "Anxiety and You."
- Narcotics Anonymous meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays and from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
- Parenting classes are available on Fridays by appointment only by calling 803-385-2290.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
- Bible study is held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- A PCASA workshop will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
- A Workforce Initiative workshop will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.
- South Carolina Legal Services will hold a presentation on “The Basics of Expungements and Pardons” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester. Come learn about the record clearing process in South Carolina. For details, visit www.sclegal.org or www.batteredbutnotbrokenministries.org or call 803-385-2290.
Dove hunt is Sept. 2
Wheelin’ Sportsmen will hold a dove hunt on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bass Road Dove Field (USFS-managed property between Abbeville and Greenwood). The event is open to 30 hunters. Any mobility-impaired hunters or service-connected disabled veterans should email Wheelin’ Sportsmen Coordinator Gary Peters at beehuntersc@gmail.com or text 803-665-7126 for details.
BBQ dinner, silent auction
Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center will hold its annual fundraiser to benefit Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Bins at Gaston Farm, 3445 J.S. Gaston Road, Richburg. The event will feature a barbecue dinner, a silent auction, a beer and wine bar and live music by The Edge. Admission is $40 per ticket or $300 per table. The silent auction is now live and new items are being added. Get bids in before the auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Look up Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services Charity Auction. For details, visit stridesofstrength.org or call 803-374-6255. Visit Eventbrite.com and search Strides of Strength to purchase tables and tickets.
Historical Society annual meeting
The Chester County Historical Society annual meeting with the theme “Hidden History” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The keynote speaker will be Christy Churchill, project manager for Duke Energy Recreation and Historic Sites. Churchill will speak on the many hidden historical finds on Duke land. Dinner will be catered by Sarge. Tickets are available at both museums, from all staff and board members and online at Eventbrite (Chester County Historical Society Annual Meeting). For more information, call 803-385-2332.
Haunted Chester County Jail Tours
The Haunted Chester County 1914 Jail Tours will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, with the Charlotte Area Paranormal Society. New areas of the jail are now ready. This year, ghost tours of the entire 1914 Jail and paranormal investigation tours on two nights will be offered. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite only (Haunted Chester 1914 Jail Ghost Tours). No tickets will be sold the day of the tours. All proceeds will be donated to the Chester County Historical Society. Waivers are required. No one under age 13 will be admitted for any reason. Adults must be in attendance for those over 13. No one under age 18 will be allowed on the paranormal investigation tours. For the first time, time will be offered for paranormal investigators without a big team to be inside with just other investigators at a reduced rate. Two types of tours will be offered – ghost tours of the 1914 Jail and paranormal investigation tours. For more information, check the Facebook page Haunted Chester County 1914 Jail or call 803-3875-2332.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The ninth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar: Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. Vendor registration is now open to the public. Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.