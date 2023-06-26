Chester Farm Bureau kicks off Land Trust effort with $10K contribution
At the launch of the S.C. Farm Bureau’s Land Trust in Lowrys, Farm Bureau President Harry Ott looked down from the stage at sixth-generation farmer Mac Wilson, who was featured in a video about the new land trust that Farm Bureau is launching.
“Young Wilson, we’re going to save some land for you to farm,” he told him. Ott was also making that comment to the other landowners with working farms and forested land in the room.
Preserving the agricultural land in the state is what establishing the Farm Bureau Land Trust is all about, explained Land Trust Executive Director Gary Spires.
“What we are doing is launching the South Carolina Farm Bureau (SCFB) Land Trust. There are a number of land trusts in the state that do great work; this will be a land trust focused on working ag and forest land, trying to protect working ag and forest land.
“What the land trust will do is work with land owners to put easements together that will say they won’t develop the property, but will keep it as agricultural land, and in return for that, for selling their development rights, they can get a cash payment, if that's what they want, they’ll get tax credits. In other words, they get compensated for the development rights they sell and promise to never develop them,” he said.
The land trust is a way to keep the agricultural and forested land that way in perpetuity.
“A landowner can keep his agricultural operation or forestry operation intact, in perpetuity. This is a perpetual easement,” Spires said.
“The benefit of this is, for the people of the state, you keep good agricultural land in agricultural production. In other words, the public keeps their food supply grown in South Carolina. But there is also quality of life: you keep the green space for wildlife, for example. They will be protected forever.
“What a land trust does for the landowner is they can get some cash payment for setting up the easement on their property,” Spires said.
Even though Chester County is currently seeing a lot of interest from residential developers and would like to encourage development to increase the tax base and provide more opportunities for housing and all the amenities that are associated with that, Spires said Farm Bureau and the land trust give landowners and alternative.
“First and foremost, Farm Bureau is a private property rights group; we believe landowners should be able to make their decisions and do what’s best for them on their land, and if they decided to develop their land, that’s fine. By setting up this land trust, this gives them another option to consider. Then they have to decide what’s best for them and their families,” Spires said.
“This is a special day for South Carolina Farm Bureau,” said President Harry Ott in his opening remarks, “we are starting a journey on a brand new path that we think will benefit agriculture today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”
State Rep. Randy Ligon pointed out, “We’ve got a lot of great things happening in South Carolina in agriculture, and it’s important that we preserve this land to do the job of farmers, and pass it down to the next generation.”
In a video presentation, Ott said, “Agricultural production land in South Carolina is disappearing at a very rapid rate. In the last 20 years we have lost over 280, 000 acres of farmland to various things
So our task given to us by our given to us by our members was to see if we could find a solution to this problem. We know we can't stop Industrial Development and all the things that come with growth, so we looked at a land trust…we have a lot of good land trusts in the state. We believe that the difference the Farm Bureau Land Trust will bring is that we will focus only on working farmland: timber, row crops and pastures, the things that go into making a working farm, a farm.
“We hope to be able through our Land Trusts to offer South Carolina farmers an alternative to selling their property to industrial development, and give them the opportunity to make a little money, by selling their development rights, but retain ownership and the ability to farm their land now and for future generations.”
One of those future generations, Mac Wilson, was next featured on the video. He described how the Wilson family put their land into a conservation easement to protect it from being developed, as the Cotton Hills Farm is near both Rock Hill and rapidly-developing Chester County. Easements like that and like the ones the Farm Bureau Land Trust will protect the land for future generations, like Mac and his brother Burris, “so we can farm, and we won’t have to worry about developers and industry coming in.”
It’s important to protect farmland, Mac Wilson believes, because just as a doctor is not a physician without his doctor’s degree, a farmer isn’t a farmer without farmland.
Harry Ott summed up the reason for the Farm Bureau Land Trust: “We believe the South Carolina Farm Bureau Land Trust will give us the opportunity to protect our livelihoods and our way of life and pass this way of life onto future generations.”
The land trust hopes to offer farmers an alternative in the struggle to hold onto land versus selling the land to developers, Ott said.
“We've heard from farmers, from York County, to Beaufort County, to Myrtle Beach, to Pickens and everywhere in between, that they are being squeezed off of their land. Now this is a voluntary thing, but when certain people come in and wave unseemly amounts of dollars in your face, it's hard to say no.
“We have literally had farmers contact us say, ‘Please find me an alternative. This is generational money that is being offered. But if I take it, I will lose my land that has been in my family for years and years and years.’ And ladies and gentlemen, that is a hard choice to make: Do I give up the money, or do I give up my land?' We are hopeful that this Land Trust will give those people an alternative,” Ott said.
Cotton Hills owner Jeff Wilson said it was hard to live on a farm that has been here for 140 years: “I worked on the farm with my father, my grandfather and my great-grandfather. My grandfather died at age 47, and my father quit school in the eighth grade and took over the farm at 13. How can I turn my back on that? I can’t. I’ve always loved farming, and I see it my sons, my daughter, and my grandchildren,” he said.
A land trust, Jeff Wilson said, “if you’re a farmer and you love your land, it’s a thing you’ll want to do.
“If you have land and you care about it, put it in the land trust: it doesn’t matter if it’s a few acres or a huge farm, if it’s a farm, it needs to be saved,” Wilson said.
The Chester County Farm Bureau believed in the work the Land Trust was prepared to do so much that they made the first contribution of $10,000 to the Land Trust Bank, said Rusty Darby, Director of the Chester County Farm Bureau.
“The biggest thing that made us want to support this Land Trust was we know the heart of S.C. Farm Bureau, we know where their values are. What’s important to them is the same thing that is important to us. Their wanting to do this is our same reason for wanting to do it,” Darby said.
S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott closed the program by telling the farmers assembled at the launch, “We are open for business at the South Carolina Farm Bureau Land Trust. We look forward to working with each and every one of you. We believe small farms, medium sized farms, and large farms all need to be protected. All have a place at the table. And we look forward to working with each and every one of you today, for generations to come.”
To date, the SCFB Land Trust has already received 24 applications. Farmers interested in enrolling their land in the SCFB Land Trust should visit www.scfb.org/landtrust for more information.