In a rivalry game like Chester vs. Fairfield Central, Cyclones Coach Victor Floyd said there is usually one deciding factor.
“Who shows up at a showdown,” he said.
In the second half in particular, the Cyclones showed up. After a scoreless first half, Chester dominated the final two quarters in a 24-0 victory.
Fairfield Central drove into Chester territory on each of its first two drives but ultimately had to punt both times, while Chester couldn’t muster a first down on either of its first two possessions.
Reggie Heath made the first big play of the night for the Cyclones late in the first quarter, picking off a Cameron McMillon deep pass. Chester moved the sticks for the first time of the night on the ensuing drive with a 10-yard Trooper Floyd keeper and advanced to midfield before being forced to punt. The Griffins again marched into Chester territory but were set back by a holding penalty that wiped out a big gainer and ended up punting again.
Fairfield Central appeared to get the break it needed when Floyd lost a fumble at his own 34. On the next play, though, D.J. Stevenson picked off McMillon in the end zone and returned the ball all the way to the 40. An inadvertent whistle, though, cost Chester that valuable yardage and rendered the play a touchback. The teams went into the half having combined for nine punts, three turnovers and zero points.
Chester got the ball to start the second half and put together its best drive of the night, marching 80 yards in 12 plays. The biggest play came as Floyd bought some time with his feet and hit Tyler Williams for a catch-and-run that covered 32 yards. Chester went for it on fourth-and-long and again, Floyd managed to avoid a rush, roll to his right and get off a pass under duress in the direction of Reggie Heath. It fell incomplete, but a defender grabbed Heath, drawing a pass interference flag. Elijah Coleman bulled over defenders for a 13-yard gain down to the two and scored a play later. A try for two was good and Chester led 8-0 with 5:18 left in the third.
Fairfield Central went three-and-out on its next drive and Chester scored again. The Cyclones went 50 yards in six plays, with Coleman gaining some tough yards on the ground and Floyd connecting with tight end Kyan Kennedy twice. The first was a key 17-yarder and the second went for a touchdown, with Floyd selling a play fake and lofting a pass that Kennedy came down with between a pair of defenders. Another successful try for two put Chester ahead 16-0 early in the fourth.
The final score of the night for the Cyclones came on an 85-yard drive that featured a 23-yard Coleman run and a 21-yard pass to Kennedy on third-and-10. Two lost yardage plays put Chester in a fourth-and-very-long, but Floyd hit, Demias Witherspoon with a short throw and let the shifty sophomore do the rest. He sidestepped a pair of defenders, reversed field and went 26 yards to the end zone. The successful two-point try gave Chester the final 24-0 margin of victory.
Chester dominated the game up front, particularly in the second half and the numbers bear that out. Chester outgained Fairfield Central 225-37 in the final 24 minutes and enjoyed a time of possession advantage of nearly two-to-one (15:28 to 8:32).
“We had a lot of motivation all week,” Floyd said. “We kept hearing how good they were, how good the quarterback was and how fast they were.”
Floyd said his team executed better in the second half, on offense in particular. His defense scored its second straight shutout of the Griffins at home (Chester beat them 31-0 in 2021).
Kennedy had five grabs for 76 yards and a touchdown, but also had a huge game at defensive end.
“Kyan played extremely well, we expect that of him,” Floyd said.
Chester, now 3-0, goes to South Pointe next week. Fairfield Central, 2-1, will face Lancaster at home.