Chester City Administrator Malik Whitaker delivered a letter to the City of Chester Tuesday morning, one in which he touted the accomplishments reached during his tenure and his pledge to work with all elected officials going forward. The following is the letter, in its entirety…
City of Chester,
I want to express my sincere gratitude for the unwavering support of Mayor Williams, the majority of Chester City Council members, and the entire Chester Community. It is with great determination and commitment that I continue to serve our city.
The recent events have underscored the fragility of our peace and the challenges we face, but they have also reaffirmed my dedication to our shared vision of a prosperous future for Chester.
In the first chapter of our journey from January 2023 to August 2023, we achieved significant milestones:
1. Delivered a balanced budget to the Mayor and City Council in May 2023.
2. Provided monthly administrative reports to the City Council, enhancing transparency.
3. Successfully implemented a budget strategy that maintained the millage rate for ad valorem taxes, streamlined staffing, and saved $300,000 through departmental consolidation.
4. Completed the Chester Pavilion Project (Phase1), a significant accomplishment for our community.
5. Fostered stronger intergovernmental and community relations with various entities, including the Chester County School District, WGCD Radio, Chester County Government, SC Department of Commerce, South Carolina Legislature (Fanning, McDaniel), City of Union, Chester County Wastewater Recovery, Chester County Chamber of Commerce, Chester Rotary Club, Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Great Falls, etc.
6. Re-established City Boards and Commissions (Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Chester Historic Preservation Commission, etc.).
7. Commissioned paint and carpet for Chester City Hall (first updates in 30+ years) as a demonstration of the “new day” in the City of Chester.
8. Submitted a grant application to SC Department of Commerce for the Growing Rural Communities Grant competition to complete Phase 2 upgrades to Chester Pavilion and Agribusiness Center.
9. Filed Articles of Incorporation for City 501(C)(3) -Chester Live.
10. We’re supporting our first major economic development project with the Kuester Project, which includes plans to revitalize two buildings in downtown Chester.
Our commitment to progress is evident in the ordinances, resolutions, and policies we’ve enacted:
Ordinances:
• Added the Economic Development Committee to the Standing Committee of Council (2023-01).
• Facilitated the sale of 163-165 Gadsden Street (2023-02).
• Passed ordinance to participate in Local Revenue Services Programs with MASC (2023-03).
• Passed the Budget Ordinance (2023-05).
• Pending: The Hate Crimes Bill, an ordinance to combat bias-based intimidation (2023-06).
• Re-ratified the Bailey Bill, supporting the rehabilitation of historic properties (2020-13) for economic development.
Resolutions:
• Adopted the County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Consented to include certain city properties in a Multi-County Park for an Economic Development project.
• Appointed a key position to Chester Metropolitan District Commission.
New City Policies:
• Established policies for the City Special Events Committee, City Donation, and City Council Committee.
We’ve also entered into important Memoranda of Understanding:
• To collaborate with the Chester Downtown Development Association (CDDA) to promote downtown Chester through community events.
• To partner with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments to update and gain approval for an ADA Self-Evaluation & Transition Plan.
• Forged a Law Enforcement Assistance and Support Agreement with the Chester County Sheriff Department.
Furthermore, we’ve allocated resources for vital projects under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ensuring the well-being of our community:
• $100,000 for unsafe housing demolitions.
• $100,000 for police building project.
• $300,00 aquatic center pool HVAC.
• $45,000 park maintenance equipment.
• $61,500 for InfoVision permitting software.
• $53,000 (funded by SC Dept. of Commerce) for the Chester Pavilion/Agribusiness Center Project.
• $6,000 for an MOU to complete the ADA self-evaluation and transition plan.
• $15,500 for Governmental access channel 3 -Sharp Upgrade
• $106,750 for investment in Police Department Flock Cameras and Shot Spotter technology for enhanced security.
In our commitment to improving city operations, we’ve appointed key personnel:
• City Recreation Manager
• City Bookkeeper
• City Administrative Operations Manager
• City Sanitation Services Supervisor
• City Public Works Clerk
We’re also investing in important Penny Projects under the Capital Project Sales and Use Tax initiative, ensuring a brighter future:
• ADA-compliant restrooms at City of Chester City Hall.
• Improvements to a new City of Chester Police Department.
• Enhancements to Wylie Park Recreational Center Basketball Courts.
• Improvements to City of Chester Fire Department Stations 1 and 10, including emergency generators.
• Street and stormwater drainage improvements at Evergreen Cemetery.
• Sidewalk replacement on Gadsen Street.
• Emergency generators for public works and City Hall.
The progress we’ve made so far is a testament to our collective dedication to the well-being and prosperity of Chester. I pledge to continue leading with integrity, transparency, and unwavering commitment to our city’s growth and success.
Thank you once again for your invaluable support.
Sincerely,
Malik Whitaker
City Administrator, City of Chester