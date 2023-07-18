I’m not sure who decided that the best way to celebrate the birth of our nation was to blow up stuff in our backyards, but I’d like to thank that person.
Obviously, we should use Independence Day (which was two weeks back) to think about how lucky we are to live in America and the tremendous sacrifices made by many to give us our freedom, but we should definitely also set off a series of small-scale explosions that create loud bangs and big flashes of light. When I was younger and lived far enough out in the country that it was almost impossible for me to bother anyone, my cousins and I would all buy fireworks, pool our resources and shoot the things off for hours and hours on appropriate holidays (July 4 and New Year’s Eve…so flipping a calendar page also called for fire and loud noises). The thing is, fireworks then were fairly bland by today’s standard. I mean, there were bigger fireworks that emitted colorful light flashes and made whistling noises, we just couldn’t afford many of those. We’d have one or two like that we’d save for the end, but mainly just found ways to entertain ourselves with the cheap stuff we could afford.
Most of what we would shoot were bottle rockets. We would literally have thousands of them between us because you could buy a gross of the things for about 58 cents at Wacky Jimmy’s Blow-up Barn (or whatever the name of the place was we bought fireworks from). The old school bottle rockets we shot were basically a small explosive device that wasn’t much bigger than a cigarette butt attached to a very thin red stick. You’d light the fuse, they’d launch into the air, travel a short distance, then explode. No elaborate sequence of lights or colors…they’d just blow up and that was that. According to the name of the things, at least, you were supposed to shoot them out of a bottle and we did...for a while at least, then we’d get really bored. We shot them out of pipes, we shot them out of cups and buckets and we would stick them in the ground to see if they could generate enough power to free themselves and take off. Sometimes they did and sometimes they didn’t and when they didn’t, they usually set the grass on fire. So this was not only a fun activity but a safe one for kids to undertake while totally unsupervised. After a while, we’d take to holding the things by the stick, lighting them and throwing them. If you released a bottle rocket at exactly the right moment, it would launch just as you released it, which would help it travel a little bit further than normal before blowing up, which for some reason seemed like a major accomplishment. Usually you’d throw it too soon and it would actually land on the ground before launching and exploding. If you waited too long, it would launch in your hand and it burned. One of my cousin’s solved this problem by taking a small piece of PVC pipe and covering one end with duct tape. He would hold it on his shoulder and shoot bottle rockets out of it like it was a rocket launcher, which seemed way more amazing and cool then that it does now as I think back on it.
I’m certain we never threw bottle rockets at each other. Nope. That would have been dangerous and irresponsible. Never snuck down to the edge of the pasture and shot them at passing cars either. As a side note, I think those old bottle rockets are actually illegal. On one hand, given what we did with them, that’s totally understandable. On the other hand, much bigger, much stronger, much more powerful fireworks remained available and totally legal for us to buy and shoot. That seemed similar to banning slingshots but letting kids own sidewinder missiles, but whatever.
We also had these generic little firecrackers that just exploded. It pretty much looked like a bottle rocket minus the stick. It also didn’t fly…you lit the fuse and it exploded. That was pretty much it. We ended up detonating lots of them because they were even cheaper than bottle rockets. They were so cheap, in fact, Wacky Jimmy would often just throw a bunch of them in your bag for free to get rid of them. Again, you can only watch a thing just blow up so many times until it gets boring, so we’d get really creative. We’d bury the things and leave the fuse exposed, light it, and watch them blow a little bit of dirt up in the air. Sometimes we’d stick them in old matchbox cars we didn’t want anymore, light the fuse and push the car down the walkway just to watch the things explode and blow the roof off and melt the plastic interior. I think our original idea was the explosion would propel the little cars faster but that’s totally not what happened.
But back to the little generic things; if you threw those in a bucket, the sound was really amplified. If you put a little kerosene or gas in the bucket, I bet fire belched up out of the top or maybe the bucket exploded. That’s purely theoretical. I discourage anyone from doing this because we certainly never did. Safety first kids!
We decided that the worst firecracker ever was the blacksnake. Those were sort of round black things about the size of your thumbnail. You’d sit those on the ground, light them, and after a few seconds the thing expanded in such a way that it kinda, sorta looked like a snake crawling out of a hole. Really, it looked like the ground was making smokey poo, if I’m being really honest.
I’m sure flashier, more elaborate fireworks looked better and put on a better show, but if we’d had access to those, we probably wouldn’t have had to be so creative to make the cheap ones we had fun. The end results might have looked like melted toy cars and burned patches of grass, but it was really an exercised imagination and quality family time. Or either kids in dire need of supervision.
A portion of this column previously appeared in a past episode of the News & Reporter.