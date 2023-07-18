I’m not sure who decided that the best way to celebrate the birth of our nation was to blow up stuff in our backyards, but I’d like to thank that person.

Obviously, we should use Independence Day (which was two weeks back) to think about how lucky we are to live in America and the tremendous sacrifices made by many to give us our freedom, but we should definitely also set off a series of small-scale explosions that create loud bangs and big flashes of light. When I was younger and lived far enough out in the country that it was almost impossible for me to bother anyone, my cousins and I would all buy fireworks, pool our resources and shoot the things off for hours and hours on appropriate holidays (July 4 and New Year’s Eve…so flipping a calendar page also called for fire and loud noises). The thing is, fireworks then were fairly bland by today’s standard. I mean, there were bigger fireworks that emitted colorful light flashes and made whistling noises, we just couldn’t afford many of those. We’d have one or two like that we’d save for the end, but mainly just found ways to entertain ourselves with the cheap stuff we could afford.