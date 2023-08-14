From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Ezrquiel Mendez, 23, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; and driving without a license first offense on Aug. 7.
- Heather Renee Thompson, 34, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 7.
- Robbie Broome, 42, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on Aug. 8.
- Eric Davis, 25, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 8.
- Terrance Monty Morris Jr., 28, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Aug. 8.
- Javon Thomas Pearson, 28, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 8.
- Shaheed Hakeem Caudle, 31, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Aug. 10.
- Christopher Ryan D’Addario, 20, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 10.
- Christina Doster, 46, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Aug. 10.
- Christopher Ryan Leonard, 31, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II second offense; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Aug. 10.
- Victor Trell Cooper, 33, was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Aug. 11.
- Alexander Donnie Wright, 31, was charged with possession of more than two grains of fentanyl first offense; unlawful carrying of a pistol; failure to stop for blue lights first offense; unlawful transportation of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle; resisting arrest; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 11.
- Allen Bako, 57, was charged with possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on Aug. 12.
- Chan Romeo Hang, 44, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; and driving without a license first offense on Aug. 12.
- Michael Tyler Robinson, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Aug. 12.
- Dazianne Spencer, 27, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on Aug. 13.
- Christopher Daniels Mayfield Jr., 27, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on Aug. 14.