“Hey,” a fellow said as I was pumping gas this morning. “That gas has ethanol in it doesn’t it?”
“Yes it does. Up to 10% according to what the sticker says,” I said.
“Cool. Can you squirt me a little into this cup? I’m hungry.”
The gentleman with whom I was speaking was a rooster that occasionally walks about the parking lot of this particular gas station. He’s an interesting dude and has some nerves of steel.
A few weeks ago, he walked past a number of cars that were pulling in and pulling out of the parking lot, any of which could have squashed him.
There is a dumpster off to the side of this place which is home to a number of cats, all of whom eyed him with bad intent. He went straight into the front door, made his way past a display which contained jerky of various makes and models (including some fowl). The place clearly advertises that you can purchase a fried bird (regular or spicy) from their little cafe and I think BBQ fowl pizza can be had there as well. That rooster, undeterred, grabbed a pack of sunflower seeds he wanted to snack upon, got in line and patiently waited his turn behind a number of regulars buying beer and tobacco products.
When the rooster finally got up to the cashier, he got a very strange look.
“You walked past cars, you walked past cats, you walked past signs clearly indicating that we eat your kind around her. So why did you risk all that for some sunflower seeds? Why are you here? Why put yourself in that danger?” the cashier asked.
“To prove to y’all that I’m not a chicken.”
He high-fived me as he walked out the door and I walked in.
So now you know the answer to the age old question…it crossed the road for some sunflower seeds.
