Members of the Lutz Foundation board made a site visit to Chester County Animal Control recently to see how their grant money was being utilized.
Animal Control Director Christi Menefee and Laura Long with CCAC spoke about shelter operations since November 2021.
Lutz Foundation board members were told the shelter averages 60-70 animals out of the shelter a month. This number includes rescues, adoptions and return to owners. Staff said they are seeing a higher percentage of animals are being rescued than adopted, because adoption requirements are stricter now. Currently the shelter does not adopt to outside only homes; they do vet references and meet with potential adopters and all pets currently in the home must be altered. Animal Control feels that requirements are necessary to provide the best homes for the animals in their care.
Animal Control presenters touched on the topics of the new ordinances they hope to get approved through county council., enforcing no chains, females being spayed, and updating fines levels.
They spoke briefly about the status of the new shelter. Plans are being worked on currently and contractors are now involved.
The staff shared a story where CCAC and their volunteer group (P.I.T. crew) helped a gentleman in the community who needed assistance. They were able to get his three dogs off of chains and into kennels with dog houses.
This is just one instance of Animal Control's community outreach program, Community C. A. R. E. S. (Community Animal Resource Effort and Support)
CCAC also maintains a community food bank for pet food, which is entirely donation based. This program allows residents of Chester County, who need assistance, to get food for the pets once a month.
CCAS has collaborated with several schools and daycares to present educational programs. They take Chipper, the stuffed puppy, to show how Microchipping helps your pets get home if they are lost.
The CCAC staff reported that the low cost spay and neuter program supported by the Lutz Foundation has altered 392 as of the date of the site visit.
Through the Funding from the Lutz grant and matching funds, CCAC was able to set up a lab. This is an ongoing project. This year, among other items they purchased a centrifuge and an ultrasound. One of the planning points for this project is that all these items are portable and can easily be transferred to the new animal shelter.