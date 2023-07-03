He’s always been a bullish rebounder and defender, now he’ll be bullish in ever respect.
Torrey Craig, the Great Falls High School graduate, has a new team. After spending most of the past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, it was announced on Monday that he’d agreed to terms with the Chicago Bulls on a two-year contract. Multiple reports indicate it includes a player option, meaning he could choose to opt out of the second year of the deal. The Bulls will be Craig’s fifth NBA team, as he also previously played for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and the Suns.
Craig has continued to be a fixture in his hometown since making it to the NBA. Before the onset of COVID-19, he staged free basketball camps for local kids, has attended Great Falls basketball games when his schedule has allowed and last year he helped to completely renovate the public basketball courts in Great Falls. He is staging a huge public event at those courts next month (see story on page B1). Given his continued level of involvement and commitment to Great Falls, he will soon be honored by having a road named in his honor. When he staged a camp for kids in 2019, Craig said he tries to be the kind of role model he wanted to have when he was growing up, if Great Falls had had an active NBA player at the time.
“I just really care about the kids. I just wanted to interact with them because it was fun for me too. When I was their age, I would have loved for an NBA player to have come and interacted with me,” he told the News & Reporter.
This past season, Craig appeared in 79 games with Phoenix. Whereas he has typically been a top player off the bench who is a spot starter, Craig actually started 60 games this past year and posted career best number of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes played per contest while also providing the excellent defense that has always been his trademark. He started in his team’s first-round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers and had a 22-point outing. Only once in his career has one of his teams finished out of the playoffs. He was seen by many analysts as a valuable free agent because of his "3-D" skills, that being his ability to shoot from outside (he hits 40 percent on three-pointers this past season) and his defense.
Craig did two tours of duty with Phoenix. In the 2020 offseason, he signed with Milwaukee, but was traded midway through the year to the Suns. Oddly, the two teams actually met in the NBA Finals. That presented an interesting scenario, since he stood to win a championship ring no matter who won the series. He was entitled to one if Phoenix won, obviously, but also if Milwaukee won (which they did) since he’d spent time on their roster during the year.
In the 2021 offseason, he signed a two-year deal with the Pacers but was shipped back to Phoenix midway through that year and played for them this entire season.
Craig had a decorated career at Great Falls High School, where he earned multiple all-state honors and was the Class A Player of the Year as a senior (when Great Falls advanced to the state title game). He was also an all-region football player as a Red Devil. He went to USC-Upstate in its first year of Division I competition. He led the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He was not selected in the NBA Draft and spent his first three professional seasons playing in the NBL. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was picked as the team MVP for the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian NBL in 2017. He led the Bullets in a number of statistical categories and was a second-team All-NBL selection. Prior to that season, he spent two seasons playing with the Cairns Taipans.
Craig also previously played with the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand NBL (during the Australian NBL off-season) where he averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds a game in 2016. That made him a member of the league’s “All-Star Five” and the Saints won the league title. The previous season, he earned league MVP honors.
He briefly played in the Queensland Basketball League in 2017 with the Gold Coast Rollers, where he was leading the league in scoring, averaging better than 30 points-a-game. The Denver Nuggets, however, invited him to play on their summer league team at that point. He spent the next three years with the Nuggets (including two full/time seasons) was a full-time member of the squad for two years.
Financial terms of his new deal were not immediately disclosed.