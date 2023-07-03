Torrey Bull pic

Torrey Craig, pictured at a free basketball camp he staged for Great Falls youth in 2019, agreed to terms Monday with the Chicago Bulls.

He’s always been a bullish rebounder and defender, now he’ll be bullish in ever respect.

Torrey Craig, the Great Falls High School graduate, has a new team. After spending most of the past two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, it was announced on Monday that he’d agreed to terms with the Chicago Bulls on a two-year contract. Multiple reports indicate it includes a player option, meaning he could choose to opt out of the second year of the deal. The Bulls will be Craig’s fifth NBA team, as he also previously played for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and the Suns.