Production crew

The members of the Pinnacle Peak film production company were in Chester recently to scout out locations for the fifth installment of the "God's Not Dead" movie series.

 Provided

A production company for the fifth installment of the “God’s Not Dead” movie series was in Chester recently checking out some locations for filming. Their plans were suspended by the writer’s and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actor’s Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike, but location scout Matt Wyns told The N&R that the production received an exception from the unions to begin filming and finish the project. The Pinnacle Peak production company (previously branded as Pure Flix) plans to film in Chester some time in August, said Wyns.

“This is an effort to re-vamp the series, and they’re planning a theatrical release for the project,” Wyns said.