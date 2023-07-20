A production company for the fifth installment of the “God’s Not Dead” movie series was in Chester recently checking out some locations for filming. Their plans were suspended by the writer’s and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actor’s Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike, but location scout Matt Wyns told The N&R that the production received an exception from the unions to begin filming and finish the project. The Pinnacle Peak production company (previously branded as Pure Flix) plans to film in Chester some time in August, said Wyns.
“This is an effort to re-vamp the series, and they’re planning a theatrical release for the project,” Wyns said.
The production crew will be filming one day in Chester and he said the downtown area “just happened to be a good fit for that scene a good fit for the scene. It takes place ina small town’s downtown and it was that, mixed with the lower traffic level, and the vacant buildings. That’s very helpful for a film production, not great for the economy, but great for film production,” Wyns said.
Unlike the CBS production of the “Chiefs” mini-series on the 1970s, the facades of the buildings won’t have to be altered. Wyns said the locations they have chosen “are pretty well suited for what we want them to be.”
He said on the day of filming the citizens might experience a “very minor traffic stoppage, in and around Main Street, close to the monument, but it will be very minimal, a quick period of time: maybe a few hours.”
The latest installment of the movie features well-known actors like Dean Cain and Isaiah Washington, but Wyns said he’s not sure that any well-known faces will be seen in Chester.
Wyns said he is working with the City of Chester to arrange for the filming.