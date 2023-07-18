It was called “Project 2247” but it could have been called “Bailey” or just “good news for downtown Chester.”
On Monday night, Chester County Council considered third reading of a special source revenue credit regarding 2247. Before the vote, Shaw Kuester from Kuester Management Group in Fort Mill addressed the Council with some specifics on the project. He said the building at 140 Gadsden Street was going to be renovated to include two commercial properties downstairs and apartment units on the second floor.
“We’re looking to start in late 2023,” he said. “It should take about 12 months to complete.”
Work on the 11,000 square feet of building space will include an investment of $3.3 million. Kuester said the WorkAbility (a non-profit which focuses on creating opportunities for all special needs persons in Chester County) coffee shop would be one of the two downstairs tenants, which work there to include new floors and ceilings, air conditioning and plumbing. The apartments will range in size from 450 to 900 square feet.
Councilmen Mike Vaughn and John Agee said they had toured work done by Kuester Commercial in Fort Mill and both were impressed by what they saw.
“You’ve done a wonderful job there on Main Street,” Agee said.
Thanks to photographs provided by the Chester County Historical Society, the façade of the building will be restored to its original 1926 appearance.
Kuester will be doing other work in the downtown area in the near future. He announced that the company has a contract on 115 Main Street (the former Kimbrell’s Furniture location) and expects to announce plans for it and begin work shortly after initiating work on the Gadsden Street location.
“Our investors are excited,” Kuester said. “When you get people walking in downtown, that’s when restaurants and retail come.”
Kuester thanked the Council (particularly Councilman Corey Guy who represents the City of Chester), Susan Kovas, Karen Hutto, Alex Oliphant, former Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, current Mayor Carlos Williams and City Administrator Malik Williams for their help with the project.
Councilman Joe Branham said after a unanimous vote to approve the special source revenue credit that the project was being done under The Bailey Bill, a 1992 State measure that encourages the rehabilitation of historic buildings through various tax incentives. In his regular post-meeting wrap-up on social media, Councilman Pete Wilson said the credits expire after 10 years but will leave the City of Chester with a building of much higher value on the tax rolls.
Williams, who attended Monday meeting, said his town will benefit greatly from the project and that this is part of an overall run of growth and development “that we haven’t seen in 40 years,” which includes both residential and business growth.
“The City appreciates the Kuester Management Group of Fort Mill’s interest in the City of Chester, bringing its vision and expertise to revitalize these historic buildings,” Williams said. “I would also like to thank the County Council for supporting this project and building a stronger community by continuing to work together. We are one Chester!”