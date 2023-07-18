It was called “Project 2247” but it could have been called “Bailey” or just “good news for downtown Chester.”

On Monday night, Chester County Council considered third reading of a special source revenue credit regarding 2247. Before the vote, Shaw Kuester from Kuester Management Group in Fort Mill addressed the Council with some specifics on the project. He said the building at 140 Gadsden Street was going to be renovated to include two commercial properties downstairs and apartment units on the second floor.