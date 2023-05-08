Memorial Day Ceremony
The annual Chester County Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29, at the Chester County War Memorial Building, 154 Main St. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and last approximately one hour.
Brief remarks will be made by state and local officials. Guest speaker will be Ralph Garrison, a long-time resident of Great Falls. The event is sponsored by the Chester County Veterans Affairs, the American Legion Post 27, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliaries.
For more information, call Al Boyd at 803-374-0833 or the Veterans Affairs Office at 803-385-6157.
Center of Hope Golf Tournament
The DSR Center of Hope will sponsor its fifth annual golf tournament on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Chester Golf Club. All golfers are welcome. There will be a $10,000 hole in one prize, breakfast, lunch and many other prizes. Hole sponsors are needed. All donations are tax deductible. For details, call Brenda Young Warren at 803-444-1252.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23-24, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year. Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers.
For the necessary documents or for more information, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
Price family reunion fundraiser