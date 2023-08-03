LAKE PLACID — Alice Lee Wright Addison is survived by her daughter, Marcia Addison of Alliance, Ohio; her sister, Rachel Wright Smyth; brother-in-law, James G. Smyth; brother, Wayne Eric Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Wright; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her biological family, she will be greatly missed by her chosen daughters, Jessica Wylie Glanville, Sarah Wylie Johnson and Rachel Wylie Johnson and their husbands and her most precious chosen granddaughter, Kathryn Olivia Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Jane Binkley Demsgard; stepfather, O.R. Demsgard; father, Wayne O. Wright; stepmother, Alma Wright; sister, Jennifer Lin Wright Wurdack; and brother-in-law, Richard Wurdack.
Also preparing the way are her best friends, W. Alexander Wylie Jr. and Anita Counts Wylie; and her always-loved former in-laws, Doratea Jasmine White Addison and George Washington Addison.
Alice was a graduate of Florida State University with a double B.S. in Mathematics and Experimental Psychology. (She was a few credits short of a third in chemistry, her chosen field for most of her career). Her first job was as a data “computer” for Yerkes Primate Laboratories where she discovered a love for the great and lesser apes and was instrumental in the discovery that chimpanzees laugh. Later with her exceptional skills in chemistry, she became one of the few female textile chemists in the industry and was known as an exceptional colorist.
Although she claimed to be a hermit, Alice was always in the middle of everything and could hold a conversation with a stop sign. She loved the Chester ARP Church, particularly singing in the choir and cooking in a team for Wednesday night meals. She was active behind the scenes at the Chester Little Theatre for many years, and she always loved having kids of all ages around her. Her love for animals never waned: Cannoli, Zeke, Mac, Mischa, Annie, and far too many others to be listed here. If all dogs (and cats) go to heaven, she had quite the welcoming committee when she arrived.
Alice asked that there be no service in her honor, that she be remembered as “that crazy old lady who had way too many animals, never missed a chance to sing, took time to play with the kids, and could talk the horns off a billy goat.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Chester ARP Church Choir or your preferred animal rescue organization.