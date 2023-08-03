LAKE PLACID — Alice Lee Wright Addison is survived by her daughter, Marcia Addison of Alliance, Ohio; her sister, Rachel Wright Smyth; brother-in-law, James G. Smyth; brother, Wayne Eric Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Wright; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her biological family, she will be greatly missed by her chosen daughters, Jessica Wylie Glanville, Sarah Wylie Johnson and Rachel Wylie Johnson and their husbands and her most precious chosen granddaughter, Kathryn Olivia Johnson.