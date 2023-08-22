Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Priscilla Stewart, 38 years of age, for the armed robbery committed on the evening of Sunday August 20th, 2023 at the Dollar General located on Lancaster Highway in the Richburg area.
At approximately 6:10 PM on Sunday, August 20th, Chester Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General near I-77.
According to the CCSO incident report, the cashier at the Dollar General told investigators that the suspect approached the counter with their right hand inside their right pocket and told the cashier to “open the dmn drawer,” while exposing the handgun in their right pocket.
The cashier explained to the suspect that they needed a key and were told to “go get the key.”
The cashier went to the back of the store and got the key from the other employee in the store, explaining the store was being robbed. The cashier then went back to the register and opened it. The suspect grabbed several bills and an 18-pack of beer and exited the store, according to the report.
Within minutes, Sheriff’s Deputies identified Priscilla Stewart as a suspect in this crime and worked diligently throughout the night to locate her. In the early morning hours of Monday, August 21st, Stewart was arrested upon being located at a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in Chester. She is currently housed in the Chester County Detention Center and has been charged with the Armed Robbery of the Dollar General on August 20, 2023.
Further investigation has determined she is the suspect in multiple robberies to include two banks and another retail business in North Carolina and a retail business in Rock Hill. Our Office is working closely with the Winston Salem (NC) Police Department, Pineville (NC) Police Department, and the Rock Hill (SC) Police Department to assist connecting Stewart to similar crimes in their jurisdictions.