Chester County first responder and other emergency and law enforcement agencies attended an informational class recently to learn to recognize and deal with drug incidents in the county.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office held their first Drug Training Class for all county agencies interested in learning what drug trends are occurring in their area and what may be present on the scene of a drug incident, be it an overdose or a drug death. The Coroner's Office and Coroner Terry Tinker were the first office in the state to be approved by the S.C. Coroner's Association for an accredited training class where their own deputy coroners as well as other county agencies can earn certified training hours for the year.
The concept of the class was to get all Chester County deputy coroners (and representatives from other agencies) up to date on what was occurring in the world of drugs, some of which was taking place in their own back yard.
Chester County Sheriff's Office Directed Patrol Corporal Quentin Eley teamed up with Sheriff Max Dorsey to educate first responders what to look for on the scene of a drug incident, such as an overdose or drug-related death, as well as how to stay safe while on the scene. They also gained insight into what drugs are trending in Chester County.
Class participants learned that all scenarios are different every day. They learned the history and background of where the drugs are coming from and how they are getting into our state and county.
Cpl. Ely exhibited pictures of real and counterfeit drugs to assist first responders in what to look for while on the scene of a drug incident.
Cpl. Ely presented information on how to guide agencies, including EMS and the Coroner's Office, to maintain integrity of the scene of a drug incident, because many of them turn out to be crime scenes.
Sheriff Dorsey told the participants they were all there to help each other and “We need to do our part to disrupt the drug trafficking organizations.”