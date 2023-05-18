Coroner Drug Class

CCSO Directed Patrol Cpl. Quentin Ely leads the first responders and other Chester County agency reps in a class on drug-related issues. The class was the concept of the Chester County Coroner's Office. The Coroner's Office in Chester County is the first office in the state to be approved by the S.C. Coroner's Association for an accredited training class.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County first responder and other emergency and law enforcement agencies attended an informational class recently to learn to recognize and deal with drug incidents in the county.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office held their first Drug Training Class for all county agencies interested in learning what drug trends are occurring in their area and what may be present on the scene of a drug incident, be it an overdose or a drug death. The Coroner's Office and Coroner Terry Tinker were the first office in the state to be approved by the S.C. Coroner's Association for an accredited training class where their own deputy coroners as well as other county agencies can earn certified training hours for the year.

Trending Videos