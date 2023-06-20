I don’t think it is wrong to expect compensation for your work, so a lot of stores need to start paying up.

I pulled into an extremely popular and growing chain store this morning, basically just needing to grab one item. As near as I could tell, there were no actual employees present or if there were they were probably stocking shelves, or in the bathroom or outside smoking or whatever. So, I used the self-checkout option. It was relatively easy, unless you like paying with actual money, in which case you have to wait for Jimmy Jack to finish off his Marlboro to come in and man the register. There is a little video monitor above the self-checkout register that shows you checking your items out and the word “recording” flashes on the screen intermittently. It may as well say, “We like you and trust you enough to ring up your own stuff…but not TOTALLY.”