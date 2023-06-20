I don’t think it is wrong to expect compensation for your work, so a lot of stores need to start paying up.
I pulled into an extremely popular and growing chain store this morning, basically just needing to grab one item. As near as I could tell, there were no actual employees present or if there were they were probably stocking shelves, or in the bathroom or outside smoking or whatever. So, I used the self-checkout option. It was relatively easy, unless you like paying with actual money, in which case you have to wait for Jimmy Jack to finish off his Marlboro to come in and man the register. There is a little video monitor above the self-checkout register that shows you checking your items out and the word “recording” flashes on the screen intermittently. It may as well say, “We like you and trust you enough to ring up your own stuff…but not TOTALLY.”
It’s obviously a shoplifting deterrent, but I’m guessing most people inclined to steal things aren’t going to stop by the self-checkout register to begin with. Even if they did, what if they were wearing a COVID-era mask? At that point, I don’t think anyone in the store’s loss prevention office (which is probably just Jimmy Jack, since he’s the only person working at the store apparently) is going to be able to recognize you. You could throw up jazz hands, juggle the Snapple, beef jerky and tube socks you plan to steal right in front of the camera and shimmy on out to your car. But I digress.
So, there are a lot of stores, a few grocers included, that now offer free (or very cheap) grocery pickup. So literally, you send them your grocery list, they’ll collect everything on it, bag it up and bring it to your car for you. I’m not one who would take advantage of that myself because I often don’t even know what I want when I go to the grocery store. Or I’ll just think “I wonder what meat is on sale” and I really need to look at certain items before I buy them, but I’m sure lots of people like the idea of not having to physically walk in a store to shop. I actually just looked it up and one major outlet will deliver groceries TO YOUR HOUSE for free (the first three times you use their service anyway). Yet, the places that will do your shopping for you and bring the stuff to your car or even TO YOUR HOUSE also have self-checkout lines. That doesn’t seem to jibe to me. I think I may take this up with a manager somewhere.
“So let me get this straight. You will actually get my groceries, bag them and bring them to my car for me?”
“Yes sir, it’s a service we are proud to offer our loyal customers.”
“OK, but if I physically come in here, I might have to check groceries out myself?”
“Well, when Jimmy Jack is in the back or outside smoking sometimes, yes.”
“That seems like a really bad deal. It seems like maybe you don’t want me to come inside.”
“Oh no, not at all, you are very welcome to walk our clean, spacious aisles.”
“But again, where is the incentive? If I forego you not only doing my shopping for me and bringing it to my car, but also ring the groceries up and bag them myself, I think I deserve a discount.”
“Um, I don’t think we can do that.”
“Why not? I’m saving you time and labor. I think you should just pay me for getting my own groceries, ringing them up and bagging them myself.”
It seems fair to me. An honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work. I won’t even take a long bathroom break.