“911, can I see your emergency.”
That may soon be a reality in Chester County thanks to new technology. At last week’s meeting of Chester County Council, Sheriff Max Dorsey requested permission to enter into a contract with the “Prepared” company that provides a platform to allow texts, pictures and live video to be shared with 911 dispatchers.
Dorsey recalled that several months ago, he asked 911 Director Doug McMurray if it was possible for members of the public to send texts to 911 and was told it was not. A few weeks later, Dorsey said he read a story about new technology being used in the Oconee Sheriff’s Office that did allow the things he asked McMurray about.
There is a process that has to be undertaken first, which begins with the conventional phone call to 911. Once that happens, the dispatcher would be able to send a link to a caller’s cell phone, that the caller would enable (and later disable).
“It would allow callers to share video, photos and GPS location to dispatchers,” Dorsey said.
The new technology would particularly help firefighters and EMS first responders, Dorsey said. If a motorist approached a wreck on I-77, they could call 911 and actually show them what was happening, how severe the accident was and how many vehicles were involved. That could also help show dispatchers exactly where something was happening, whereas GPS location is sometimes a thousand or more yards off.
“They could say, ‘There’s the QT sign behind you’ or whatever,” Dorsey said.
Michael Ehrmanntraut, assistant fire chief at the Richburg Fire Department, sprung up and approached the podium at that point. He said he had not brought any prepared remarks, but said, “we endorse this.” He mentioned a recent incident when a call came in describing only a wreck involving a truck.
“Knowing it was a gasoline tanker truck would have been very beneficial,” said Ehrmanntraut, who noted not having that information can lead to a scary and dangerous situation for first responders.
He also noted that when it involves wrecks on the interstate, people often give the wrong mile marker and said people dropping their cell phones is now triggering many calls from OnStar reporting serious wrecks that haven’t actually happened.
Any pictures or videos shared are subject to the same release as body camera footage under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Councilman Corey Guy asked exactly how that would work.
“If I as a citizen decide to record something happening…is there some type of disclaimer as a civilian that my phone can’t be (subject to FOIA)?” he asked.
Dorsey said the phone would not be subject to FOIA. All videos and pictures are stored digitally on the Cloud and would be available to the public under the FOIA that way.
“Is there some hidden abuse coming down the road for dispatchers?” Councilman Mike Vaughn asked.
Dorsey said there was none that he could think of, though he said it likely would add to their workload a bit. He also said, though, it would be an invaluable tool.
Dorsey was offered a discounted price for a three-year deal by Prepared but the offer was made to far into the budgeting process for him to get approved by Chester County Council (which is required for multi-year deals). He entered into a one-year deal and said he would find the money in his budget for it, but said Prepared still extended him the discount contingent on the County approving the other two years. Chester County Council gave unanimous approval to Dorsey to enter the three-year contract.
It was not stated when the new technology will actually begin to be used.