Marquavious ‘Ty’ Sanders, 26
GREAT FALLS — Mr. Marquavious “Ty” Sanders, 26, of 5262 George Beard Road passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The family will receive friends at 2670 Georgetown Road, Great Falls.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.