Election Day is coming up in the City of Chester in two weeks, but voting has already begun.
Early voting for the City of Chester General Election started on Monday and will continue through Friday, April 28. The early voting availabilities are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 pm. Early voting takes place at the Voter Registration Building at 109 Ella Street.
The last day to receive absentee application requests to receive a ballot is April 21 at 5:00 pm. Any applications received after that date and time cannot be processed. Voters who do not get their application in by the deadline to receive a ballot by mail can still vote early or on Election Day.
There are a number of competitive races in the election, which has not always been the case. The mayor’s seat is up for grabs this year and incumbent Wanda Stringfellow, who has served four non-consecutive terms, filed for reelection. She will face three competitors, including Ken Lebbon, a previous candidate for Chester City Council and mayor and the executive director of CURES for Chester and Betty Johnson Leake, an author, podcaster and spiritual and business coach. The other candidate is current Councilman Carlos Williams, who is giving up his Ward 4 seat to run for mayor.
In Ward I, first-term incumbent Councilman Wade Young is seeking reelection and will be opposed by Darlene Wright, who was among the first to both file and post campaign signs inside the City.
In Ward 2, incumbent Tantanish Campbell (who won a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Betty Bagley) chose not to seek a second term in office. Local business owner David Claytor was the lone candidate to file for the seat. He has previously run for Chester City Council.
Long-serving Ward 3 incumbent Annie Reid has filed to seek another term and will be opposed by Ursula Boyd-Crosby. Three candidates are vying for the seat Williams is vacating in Tony Nelson, William King and Jennifer Brecheisen. All three have sought office before with King having previously held a seat on Chester City Council.
The election is set for May 2.