The Great Falls community has recently seen some shining examples of natives who “made good” giving back to their community (Torrey Craig and the basketball courts comes to mind). They’re about to get another example.
Aaron Price, who performs as “Talen Grates” grew up in Great Falls and graduated from GFHS. He has been making his name as a singer here in the States as well as internationally (in places like the United Arab Emirates U.A.E.)
“Everybody in Great Falls and Chester knows me as being a singer. The first time I was in the newspaper, I was 16 and I was doing my first tour in Europe. The GFHS principal gave me a dispensation to go, he told me to just make sure I kept up with my schoolwork. After I graduated, music began to be my life.
“I did several tours, I went to the Oscars, and I recorded this song “Save Me.”
Price describes the song this way: ‘This song is written for those who deal with PTSD, homelessness, suicidal thoughts and other things that people are dealing with.’
In L.A. he met former child actor Rodney Allen Rippy, who invited him to go to the Oscars.
“We went to the Oscars and we talked about the song I had recorded, “Save Me”. I wrote it for the homeless veterans so they could hear it and it would bring them closer to reaching out to God for guidance. Then I got a call to go to Atlanta and shoot a music video for the song (which can be found on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TQ809NisRc).
“I left L.A. and went to Atlanta to shoot the video. Rodney was already putting together a celebration for the veterans, and other people started hearing my song. He suggested that I sing it at the celebration (the 2023 Honor Convoy will be held during the Oct. 14 58th Placentia, Calif. Heritage Festival).
“He called me and said ‘Talen, I have this great idea. We’re going to have this 50th anniversary celebration for Vietnam veterans, and I want you to come up and sing “Save Me”.
“He said he was going to get some more peoples’ thoughts on this, and everybody who heard the song, loved it. This song has been taking off,” Price said.
In fact, Price will sing “Save Me” at the White House on Nov. 2nd during the Veterans Day celebration, as well as performing it during the Placentia Heritage Festival.
Price said he wrote and recorded the song because he has a lot of veterans in his family and he also worked with veterans on his day job at Lockheed-Martin as an aeronautical engineer. He got a phone call from an entertainment associate who had a friend “in the business” who wanted “Talen Grates” to write and record a song that they could use in a PSA about veteran suicide. There are many cases of veterans who take their own life because they are dealing with PTSD, homelessness or other issues. The organization wanted to use Price’s song as a background to their commercial.
“I wrote the song, we flew into Atlanta and we did the video for the commercial the guy had called me to do. That person wanted to buy the song, and not give me any credit for it, so we told him he could use it, but we would keep the rights to it. They never launched the commercial, but being that we went there and we filmed it, I said ‘we have to put this song out.’
“We went to Atlanta and saw how the veterans were living, in tents, and there were a lot of them. We shot the video and used image of the veterans,” Price said.
He said the message of the song was for the veterans who are despairing and crying out, there is Someone to save them. Price himself knows how it feels to go from a stable life one minute and sleeping in your car the next, as he experienced the highs of sleeping in a first-class hotel one day, to the lows of sleeping in your car the next.
“When I wrote and sang the song, I wrote it from how I felt, and I hoped the veterans got the same message. I sorta understand their plight and I wanted them to know there was someone to save them,” he said.
Price played the song during the interview, singing along with the video. His singing voice is a mix of the velvet tones of Seal and the passionate singing of John Legend. The singer calls out, “Who can I go to, when the memories of war is too hard…Who can I go to, when I’m lost out in the dark…Can somebody save me?...Can somebody hear me?”
His song reaches out to veterans in one way, and Aaron Price is reaching out to them in another way.
Veterans will be honored during the Heritage Festival in Placentia. According to the official Placentia Heritage Festival webpage, ‘the parade will feature the Honor Convoy! A community participation event, with local residents driving their cars in the parade and escorting our Veterans and Active Duty down the parade route. The Honor Convoy is a moving experience for its riders as the parade attendees express their appreciation for their service and sacrifice. The Honor Convoy is looking for veterans and active duty to join them and be driven down the parade route in a classic car.’
Price wants to share the veteran’s celebration in California with Chester County Vietnam War veterans, particularly those from his hometown of Great Falls and he is working on funding to be able to get some Chester County veterans to the Honor Convoy in California. The details have yet to be worked out on that, Price said.