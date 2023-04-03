From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Jeamil Wonta Hardin, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct on March 27.
- Antonio Marshanna Peay Jr., 22, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence third degree on March 27.
- Terry Pendergrass, 47, was charged with three counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 27.
- Willma Jeanette Price, 38, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 27.
- Alan Michael Holden, 29, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 28.
- Kassandra Frances Lyons, 34, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 28.
- Ashley Chyanne McMurray, 23, was picked up on a bench warrant for breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on March 28.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 25, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request; and violation of city ordinance on March 29.
- Marcus Devon Head, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense; operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and improper or defective headlights on March 29.
- Mitchell Keith Johnson, 38, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on March 29.
- Maurice Remond Neal, 36, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on March 29.
- Tami Ramsey, 44, was charged with domestic violence third degree on March 29.
- Thequis Doug Barber, 33, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for driving under the influence second offense and a bench warrant for driving under suspension first offense on March 30.
- Bonnie Gaston Birch, 60, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on March 30.
- Anthony Verzon Culp, 36, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on March 30.
- Terell Goodman, 32, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on March 30.
- Alan Michael Leonard, 37, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on March 30.
- Jessica Leigh Yarborough, 28, was picked up on a bench warrant for simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on March 30.
- Donnie Marico Belton, 40, was charged with malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on March 31.
- Jeremy Lamar Bouler, 32, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on March 31.
- Melissa Funderburk, 40, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on March 31.
- Demonte Notorius Gladney, 21, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on March 31.
- Jurissel Ortega, 32, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed; and uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on March 31.
- Deon Tyler White, 34, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under the influence second offense on March 31.
- Larry Brevard, 34, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on April 1.
- Brandon McIlwain, 38, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; and driving under the influence first offense on April 2.
- Christopher Douglas West, 36, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on April 2.