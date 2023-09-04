CHESTER — Helen Sue Bruce Love, 86, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Wayne T. Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Westside Baptist Church with Reverend Gene Gaston officiating. Burial followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Love was a daughter of the late William G. Bruce and Viola Sutton Bruce. She was a graduate of Chester High School and York Technical College. Helen was retired from Campus Sportswear as an Administrative Clerk. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was also a member of the Eastern Star. Helen was in the “Red Hats” and was a member of the Springs Golden Age, where she enjoyed playing cards at the senior center. Helen was also very involved in the Senior Olympics.