CHESTER — Helen Sue Bruce Love, 86, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Wayne T. Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Westside Baptist Church with Reverend Gene Gaston officiating. Burial followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Love was a daughter of the late William G. Bruce and Viola Sutton Bruce. She was a graduate of Chester High School and York Technical College. Helen was retired from Campus Sportswear as an Administrative Clerk. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was also a member of the Eastern Star. Helen was in the “Red Hats” and was a member of the Springs Golden Age, where she enjoyed playing cards at the senior center. Helen was also very involved in the Senior Olympics.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over sixty-six years, Bobby Love; her brother, Ralph Bruce; and her sister, Gladys Clinton.
Mrs. Love is survived by four children, Carol Love Hinson (Dan) of Monroe, N.C., Robert Love (Beverly) and Debbie Love Brantley, both of Chester, S.C. and Kay Love Lange (Charles) of Gallatin, TN; nine grandchildren, Brad Hinson (Lauren) of Concord, N.C., Justin Hinson (Tiffany) of Yorktown, VA, Robert Love Jr. (Lisa) of Greenville, S.C., Anna Love of Valdese, N.C., Ethan Love (Carrie) of Fort Mill, S.C., Noah Brantley (Bre) of Chester, S.C., Rebekah Hecht (David) of Springfield, IL, Rachel Hughs (Joseph) of Jacksonville, IL and Kaitlyn Lange of Taos, New Mexico; eleven great-grandchildren; one niece, Linda Ogle of Clover, S.C.; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Odom of Chester, S.C. and Sarah Love of Richburg, S.C.
Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill SC 29732; or Westside Baptist Church, 523 Rose St., Chester, SC 29706