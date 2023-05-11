The Girls on the Run Camp GOTR will soon be kicking off at the Fort Lawn Community Center on June 5-9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is no fee to register or attend but there are only 20 spaces and they are sure to fill up fast.
Registrants will receive a Program T-Shirt, Water Bottle, Journal, and Bracelet.
For more information email ashlyn.pratt@girlsontherun.org.
