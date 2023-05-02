SPRING PIC

The Great Falls baseball team is a number three seed in the Class A playoffs.

The postseason begins this week for spring sports teams and a number of Chester County teams still have a state championship as a realistic goal.

The Chester softball team won a tiebreaker game last week against Clinton to claim a number three playoff seed. Chester will open the playoffs tonight at second-seeded Travelers Rest. The other end of that district has four seed West Oak against an undetermined (as of press time) number one seed. The softball and baseball playoffs follow a double-elimination format. The winners of the two games will face off on Friday, with the winner moving to the district finals. The losers of the first two games meet Friday in an elimination game.

