The postseason begins this week for spring sports teams and a number of Chester County teams still have a state championship as a realistic goal.
The Chester softball team won a tiebreaker game last week against Clinton to claim a number three playoff seed. Chester will open the playoffs tonight at second-seeded Travelers Rest. The other end of that district has four seed West Oak against an undetermined (as of press time) number one seed. The softball and baseball playoffs follow a double-elimination format. The winners of the two games will face off on Friday, with the winner moving to the district finals. The losers of the first two games meet Friday in an elimination game.
In the Class A softball bracket, Great Falls earned a number three seed and will open the playoffs tonight at second-seeded Whitmire at 6 p.m. Last year, for the first time in decades, Coach Martha Hayes’s Lady Red Devils team not only won a playoff game, but advanced to the district finals. The other game in that district features four seed St. Joe’s at top seed Wagener-Salley.
The Lewisville softball team is a number one seed in its region. The Lady Lions sit at 20-2 and are riding an 18-game winning streak coming into the playoffs. Lewisville opened the playoffs Tuesday night against four seed Calhoun Falls Charter. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Brashier Middle College (two seed) vs. Williston-Elko (three seed) game on Friday.
The Lewisville baseball team is also a one seed and opened the playoffs Tuesday night at home against four seed Calhoun Falls Charter. The winner of that game faces the winner (and the loser faces the loser) of Tuesday’s St. Joes (two seed) vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta (three seed) contest on Thursday.
The Great Falls baseball team earned a three seed and will open at second-seeded Ware Shoals. The other end of that district bracket features fourth-seeded Brashier Middle College at top seed Williston-Elko.
The Lewisville girls soccer team opened the postseason Tuesday night at Fox Creek. The Lewisville boys soccer team opens the playoffs on the road against Southside Christian tonight at 7 p.m.