Have you ever thought about how horrendous lots of the sing-songy things we recite to small children are?
Like, “Rock-a-bye Baby” for example. It’s set to a sweet melody, usually delivered in calming, hushed tones…and it’s about some sadistic weirdo putting a cradle way up on a tree branch…a tree branch from which the baby falls.
“Let’s try to get little Jimmy Jack to relax and fall asleep…let’s do the one about plummeting to Earth from a frightening height.”
See what I mean? I saw a meme online the other day that made me really think about another childhood favorite, that being “This little piggy.”
For those not familiar, this is basically an excuse to wiggle a baby’s toes. You grab the big toe and say, “this little piggy went to market” and then the next and say, “this little piggy stayed home.” Piggies that do and do not eat roast beef follow and then one goes “wee wee” all the way home. It sounds harmless and playful…until you really analyze it.
The piggy that goes to market is not making destination trip to Buc-ees. He’s not headed to the A&P to buy grits and a roll of paper towels. It’s not that kind of market and it’s not a market a pig will enjoy a trip to. He’s not coming home from “the market” unless the farmer that raised him wants to make some sausage balls for the big cotillion his daughter is going to be in next week.
Now, the piggy that gets to stay home is safe. You can sort of think of him as being like Wilbur from “Charlotte’s Web” in that he is some special pig that gets to hang out at the farm, eat his slop, wallow in filth and generally live the good life, at least by porcine standards.
Up next we have the pig that has roast beef. This pig is a total savage if you think about it. I’m sure he is raised on a farm that also features cows, but he is not being sensitive to their plight. Nope, he just sits there, probably by the cow pasture, eating roast beef…which essentially part of a cow that “went to market.”
“MMMM your cousin is delicious,” the insensitive swine probably says to the cows.
You might think pigs aren’t mean enough to do something like that and all I have to say is you obviously haven’t read ‘Animal Farm.’
The piggy that has no roast beef…he’s either a really nice pig, or maybe he’s a vegan or something. I’m not sure about him.
Then we have the last little piggy who obviously has a bladder infection or either has over-hydrated, since he has to go “wee wee” all the way home.
So if you have a kid that seems to developing a warped sense of humor or has an irrational fear of trees and markets, you should probably blame yourself and pick some better sing-songy selections to share with them.