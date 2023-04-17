For the citizens who are concerned that the Chester Police Department isn’t doing enough to discourage crime, Police Chief Curtis Singleton has a simple message: “We see you”.
That same message applies to criminals in Chester.
Chief Singleton is embarking on a program to have 10 cameras installed in prominent locations in different parts of the city. He had strategically marked the locations on an aerial map of the city based on reported criminal activities and incidents. Recently, he wanted to drive those areas and see the lay of the land for himself. He invited The N&R to ride along with him.
During the ride, the Chief explained his plans for using the cameras and his philosophy behind the concept of neighborhood cameras.
“The thing with cameras is, until you get your staffing together and even after you get your staffing together law enforcement officers can’t be there 24 hours a day. We are never there when the crime happens; we are always there afterwards. But cameras don’t call out sick. They don’t take sick days and they’re always going to be watching. They’ll be eyes where we can’t be,” Chief Singleton said.
He stopped near an electrical pole on Saluda Street.
“If I got a camera on that pole, it can look both ways on the street, and it will give coverage at a nearby neighborhood. The call volume in this neighborhood has not been that high since I’ve been here, which is good. I’m not looking to put all the cameras in high crime areas, because every area has crime. It’s just a matter of did it happen to you tonight,” he said.
“I don’t want to put cameras directly into people’s neighborhoods. I understand why people wouldn’t want that. I get it, I wouldn’t want to walk out of my house and see a camera. But I want to get with the management of this apartment complex and see if they are interested in putting cameras out here on their own,” he said. “I cover the exterior, and they can cover their interior.”
Chief Singleton said he has never minded cameras in the places he’s lived.
The Chief drove through the city’s designated Historic District, saying he would like to place a camera nearby so it can record vehicles coming in and out of the district, because it is a well-traveled street.
“I only have funds enough for 10 camera units. That’s not to say I can’t add on to that amount later. Each unit has four cameras, so it’s the equivalent of 40 cameras that can look at more than one direction. In an area where all the streets cross over, I have to be able to cover as much real estate as possible,” he pointed out.
Chief Singleton said installing cameras doesn’t mean that there will be an officer monitoring them 24/7.
“No one is in a situation where they’ll be able to sit and watch cameras all day long. That’s taking Big Brother to another level, and that’s not my goal. The cameras will be used on a case-by-case basis; the amount of time they retain data is only 30 days, so if an incident happened on the 1st day of the month, usually I can call the company and get that footage from the cameras for the 1st downloaded to me. Then it’s mine forever. If an incident happens on the 1st, we have 30 days to get that footage before it re-records over itself,” Chief Singleton said.
Turning back to the question of camera placement, he remarked, “of course, I want one downtown. There are many thoroughfares. If you’re coming into Chester, you’re going to travel that stretch of the road,” he said. Another placement might be around York and Pine Streets (where there have been several shots fired incidents). The other cameras will be placed in other strategic locations.
“People sometimes point out that we may not have caught the incident on camera. But after an incident takes place, the criminals don’t wait on us to come so they can put their arms out to be handcuffed; they leave. So we have to put cameras in strategic areas where they’re going to scatter from. That’s where we need the community to say ‘they were in a blue pickup or a white F-10’ and that way, I can see where was there a white F-10 between this time and this time, and pull every camera footage between this time and that time,” he said.
The Chief wants people to know where the cameras will be placed.
“One thing about law enforcement: transparency isn’t always a given. I am the type of a person if I can tell you about something I will, but if I can’t I’ll tell you that I can’t tell you.
“I have no problem with the cameras being noticeable, because I need the people to feel like there’s a camera and they are safe, that there is a solution to your issue. That we have done everything that we could to put a solution in place to rectify what has happened. The people need to feel like the police department has the overwatch. We have their back,” Chief Singleton said.
The Chief hopes that he will be able to place the cameras within a few months.