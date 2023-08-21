For years, Lando Fire Chief Eddie Murphy has been answering the call of the fire alarm. From now on, he’ll answer the call as an experienced firefighter. Murphy retired recently as chief of the Lando Fire Department after 23 years.
He has a total of 47 years in the fire service.
He said he had his eye on the fire department from the time when he was younger and there was a house fire near his home and he saw the fire department “running up and down the road with one truck.” But then they got a forestry truck stuck on his property that had been sent to put out a fire in the woods caused by bearings from a locomotive slinging lubricant everywhere, and Murphy began to start thinking about the fire service. He had several jobs in the meantime, relying on his military training in heavy equipment and even started his own commercial filter business. He had a chance to work in landscaping at Hilton Head, but said his heart wasn't in it. The pull of the fire service continued.
But it wasn’t easy to join the department, Murphy recalls.
“The Chief at the time was Fred Miller, (firefighter) Richard Miller’s dad, and they were reluctant to add new people you know, it took me forever to get on (with the department),” he said,
Finally, the fire department needed to expand to accommodate a new fire truck. Construction was right up Murphy’s alley, so he planned the expansion, dug the footings and pretty much oversaw the construction. You could say from that point that Eddie Murphy literally built the Lando Fire Department.
“I’m not even sure that I was in the department at the time,” Murphy said. He finally got into the department about 1977.
“The fire service is just what I was meant for, that’s just all there is to it,” he said.
Murphy oversaw two more additions to the Lando station during his tenure.
“We just kept moving – the rest of the county fire departments were waiting – we knew we couldn’t wait that long,” he said. Murphy was elected Assistant Chief during this time or shortly after and Richard Miller became Chief when his father stepped down.
“That’s not uncommon to have family members succeed one another and have family members in the
same department,” Murphy pointed out. (In fact, as we will learn later, that’s the case with Murphy’s retirement as Chief as well).
Because he had his own business and could set his own hours, Murphy was able to devote the time he felt was needed to build up and improve the Lando Fire Department. His business workers helped support the department by hauling lumber to build decks for people – the money from these projects went to the fire department.
Murphy recalls that when he started as a firefighter, the department had little in the way of equipment.
“Back in the 70s, we went over one time to help the City of Chester, I think it was the fire in the candle store on the top of the hill, and all we had was rubber boots and a rubber raincoat, and you got that off the shelf.
“Once Richard Miller became chief, we started making improvements in every area that was out there, from trucks and turnout gear to looking at buildings. We went from the remodel of Lando three times to a substation building at Killian Road, where we dug the footings and laid out the forms. That as all my construction background; my workers knew they would be working on things for the fire department, or to support the fire department,” he said. The Killian Road substation was constructed so that everyone in the first district was within five miles of a fire station, which means the district could have a lower ISO rating. Murphy and his Fire Chief were constantly improving things.
“In the early eras we just didn't have proper gear. I think maybe when Richard was still chief, we got a bolt of cloth that was out of Springs Research when they were producing the Nomex material and we got that shipped to the manufacturer and they made our own two-piece gear, We used to have rubber boots and hip boots, and then we got the full pants and the short coats, that you could move in without getting them caught on anything.
“But that was how deep we got into making improvements: we searched any avenue we could to make it better. When I first went in a chief, a lot of these things were already implemented and had us rolling by the time I took over,” Murphy said. In later years, he oversaw the construction of the fire station at Edgemoor as well.
Other fire stations were “making their own and building their own” departments, Murphy said. But it was hard to keep up with Lando.
“We went and got the first water tanker. That was a modern day thing and something that was put on a log truck. The county bought the chassis; you had to put the equipment on it, it was sort of a package deal,” Murphy said.
Murphy was also on the rural fire commission at one time. “At one point we got every fire department a vehicle other than just an old beer truck frame with a water tank.
He attended a lot of conferences and fire service industry shows and kept up with what was happening in the fire service. He said, “we read a lot, we looked a lot, and we just kept improving.”
Firefighters might have been seen as just Average Joes, working a shift at the department and then going home, like any factory or mill worker.
Then came September 11, 2001.
“9-11 believe it or not did a lot for us: the 343 (firefighters) that died, put us on a different podium rather than just an average worker. A lot of the paid people, they just went to the department and then left at the end of the shift. There wasn’t any reason to put their heart and soul into it.
“But 9-11 did create a different respect for fireman than was there previously,” Murphy said.
Speaking of the improvements at the department over the years, Murphy said, “you can't do it without good people, and a lot of people are connected to family that were here you know. The previous Assistant Chief that left, his dad assisted and helped with the construction side of the fire department without being “on” the fire department, because back then, you went with what you had on, you grabbed the hose and you put water on it,” he said.
Murphy said he is retiring as chief because at age 73, his body doesn’t keep up with the younger firefighters anymore.
“There’s a point in time that you know it’s time to ease out, and you begin to see the writing on the wall. No one was pushing me, but I’m not the man that I was at 63 – recently, I tore my rotator cup and a bicep working a medical call, so I don’t have what you need. Look at firemen on TV, they’re much more physically fit,” he said.
He may not have what the department needs physically anymore, but when it comes to experience, Murphy has mental “sixpack abs”.
“I can drive trucks. I can train new firefighters. I can use my wisdom to know the next step to go to in any project,” said Murphy.
The Chief succeeding Eddie Murphy comes from a lifelong firefighting tradition, like what Murphy talked about. He happens to share the same last name as Murphy: the Chief elected by unanimous vote is his son, Darius.
“He has lived and breathed the fire department around the house all the time he was growing up. For example, if my feet didn’t hit the ground in the middle of the night when the alarm went off (and we used to use Plectrons, emergency radio receivers, that would wake up the whole house), my daughter Jennifer would yell, ‘Daddy, are you not going?’ So you grow up with the fire service, but Darius has the most training, and he has proven himself,” said Murphy.
“It’s heartwarming that Darius was voted as Chief. We have another qualified firefighter and the vote could have easily gone his way, but he works for the City of Chester FD and he works here and he didn’t want his hat in the ring, with all of the things that he’s doing. So Darius came in with a unanimous vote, so that’s a strong show of support from the other firefighters in the department.
“He’s already warned them that they need to understand that he’s going to put a different tome on the job – sometimes people get set in their ways and they may not like everything he does, but he’s going to run it his way,” Murphy says, with just a hint of pride in his voice.
What’s in store for Murphy in the future?
“I’m going to stay an active fireman: I’ll still be watching over their shoulders. I’m going to drop back and pick up on some of the projects that I will have more time to work on, specialty stuff that needs work done on it but at the same time I’m going to take just a little bit of a break,” he said.
Looking back, although Eddie Murphy can’t pin down a specific memory from his 23 years as Chief, he does admit to a sense of accomplishment for the things that has happened in the Lando Fire Department during his 23 years as Chief.
And it’s with a deep sense of pride that he realizes that as he slips easily into the role of “old-guard fireman” in the Department, there’s another Murphy to answer to answer the call of the fire alarms as Chief.