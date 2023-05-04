LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gene Darby of Lenoir City, TN on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 78.

Gene was a longtime member of Farragut Christian Church. He was an avid wood worker and could make just about anything. He loved his lathe! Gene was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Radar Operator and was awarded Airman of the Month. He loved serving his country.

Trending Videos