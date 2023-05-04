LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gene Darby of Lenoir City, TN on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 78.
Gene was a longtime member of Farragut Christian Church. He was an avid wood worker and could make just about anything. He loved his lathe! Gene was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Radar Operator and was awarded Airman of the Month. He loved serving his country.
Gene was in the Furniture Manufacturing industry for over 40 years as an Industrial Engineer. He always said, “I’ve never worked a day in my life” because he always loved his job.
Preceded in death by son, Chris; brothers, Terry and Butch; sister, Deana.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Diane; children, Pamela and Amy (Casey); grandchildren, Jennifer Rollins (Patrick), Darby Twito (Nathan), Jackson Bollinger, Grace Bollinger, Tate Edgemon and Charley Edgemon; and great-grandson, John William Twito.
He will also be greatly missed by his furry best friend, Loui, as well as his golfing and tennis buddies.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; or Folds of Honor Foundation, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182.
Family will celebrate his life on May 20th, which would have been his 79th birthday. Family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Farragut Christian Church, 38 Admiral Road, Knoxville, TN 37934. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with his Minister, Jason Warden, officiating.