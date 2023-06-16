The kids attending the recent Chester County 4-H Jr. Beekeeper Camp at York Tech Chester took to the lessons the volunteer beekeepers from the Chester County Beekeepers Association were presenting like…well, like bees to honey.
During the camp, 4-H campers got to visit several stations, manned by volunteers from the Beekeepers Association and other interested apiarists, learning about the “secret life of bees”, peering into an observation hive sandwiched between two panes of glass, try on a beekeeper suit and even the opportunity to make and take some infused honey.
The beekeeper camp was a joint project of the Chester Country Beekeepers Association and the Clemson Extension Chester County 4-H. The camp has been offered since 2013, said 4-H Coordinator Abigail Phillips. The camp also gave the kids some at-home activity kits to take with them, including the flavored honeys they made while at the camp.
Alyson Wissinger with the Chester County Beekeepers said the aim of the camp was to teach the junior beekeepers about the different types of bees and honeybees, and some of the things that beekeepers learn to be able to “do our job better with bees.”
Campers learned about the different bee body parts and what the bees use them for. Campers also learned how the bees use the sun to navigate.
Part of the camp experience was looking in on a beehive in an observation hive.
“As the campers are doing the crafts, like the Mason jar bee home, the wax crafts and the flavored honeys, the beekeepers are telling them how the bees make the honey to start with and where the honey comes from,” Wissinger said. “They’re providing them with a lot of the same experiences of what us beekeepers actually do – a lot of us actually do make infused honey or make wax products, sort of mimicking what the bees do themselves,” she said.
“We want the kids to have the same kind of love that we have for bees,” Wissinger said, “they’ll be able to see that bees are not bad, and they’re not out to swarm us like in the movies, and we don’t want kids to be afraid of the bees. And we hope that maybe we’ll spark some interest among these young campers in becoming beekeepers.” Wissinger added the Association is always looking for young people to join and see the benefit of keeping bees and the joy of keeping bees.
There’s a lot to learn about the bees.
In the room with the observation hive, beekeeper Dennis Bird (his apiary is called Birds and Bees) challenged the kids to locate the queen in his observation hive, which was sandwiched by two panes of glass in a wooden frame and contained thousands of bees. He made it a little easy to find the queen if you knew where to look by putting a red dot on the queen’s back. Curiously, out of all the quivering, buzzing bees, the queen was the only one not moving.
“Bees are not scary,” Bird tells the young campers. He has between 35 and 40 colonies. He exhibited two small containers containing live queen bees that he was looking to sell to another beekeeper there at the camp.
He pointed out how the nurse bees in the observation hive are all looking at the queen and taking care of her.
“They’re cleaning her off. They’re grooming her, they’re taking care of her. They’re asking ‘how you doing honey?’ and letting her know ‘We love you, you’re the best queen.’ What that means is all these bees know they have a queen. If I pull her out of the hive, in about five minutes they’ll know there queen in missing. In about an hour, they’ll get really grouchy.”
Bird said swarms that people might see are the bees looking for a new home.
“It’s a whole process. What happens is everything is good, you have got all the nectar you need, but you’re running out of room…so somehow, the bees vote and decide they have enough resources that some of the bees can leave, and they have their own queen. When they get ready to swarm, somehow half of the bees leave, and it’s the right mix of bees: nurse bees, house bees, and foragers. The group is exactly the right ones you need to go out, and then the swarm will go out, land on a tree or a fencepost or somebody’s car. Then you have a cluster of bees. On the outside of the cluster, the bees will go out and find a good place to live – then they will come back and do the bee dance and tell the other bees, ‘I found us a new home. Here is our new home.”
Beekeeper Lamont Powell showed the campers the hive boxes and frames and let them try on the bee suit and showed them the smoker devices that beekeepers use to pacify the bees when they work with the hives. He’s been into beekeeping for only a few years. This will be his first year to harvest some honey from his hives.
“It’s interesting. When you keep bees, you start watching the flowers and plants and paying attention to nature a lot more,” he said.
“I’ve enjoyed keeping bees; it’s a lot more work than I expected,” he said.
Commenting on the elephant in the room (or maybe in this case the bee in the room,) Powell said yes, you are occasionally going to get stung.
“You’re going to get stung. Some days you don’t get stung. The last couple of times I was in the hive, I didn’t get stung,” he said. “But if you wear a bee suit, use the smoker, take your time and not move too suddenly, hopefully, you won’t get stung,” he said.
The only thing the Junior Beekeepers got stung with that day was the stinger of knowledge.
Alyson Wissinger said the Association and 4-H are putting together a moveable bee exhibit (minus any live bees, for safety reasons) that they hope to take around to Chester County schools at a future date.