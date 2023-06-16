The kids attending the recent Chester County 4-H Jr. Beekeeper Camp at York Tech Chester took to the lessons the volunteer beekeepers from the Chester County Beekeepers Association were presenting like…well, like bees to honey.

During the camp, 4-H campers got to visit several stations, manned by volunteers from the Beekeepers Association and other interested apiarists, learning about the “secret life of bees”, peering into an observation hive sandwiched between two panes of glass, try on a beekeeper suit and even the opportunity to make and take some infused honey.