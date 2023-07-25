When I cut on my work computer its morning and log onto the internet, I’m greeted by a number of story suggestions. It’s usually a hodgepodge of science articles (I’m looking at one right now about history’s most famous medical patient), entertainment (something about how writing for TV shows is a dead end job is staring me in the face right now), food (unexpected flavors to try on your hamburgers) and really random stuff (“Can you solve Einstein’s favorite riddle”). I would say my computer is tracking my every move and showing me stuff it thinks I want to read, but if that’s the case, my computer is super dumb because I don’t care about most of those things and rarely click on them.
One story suggestion the other day did catch my attention, though, that being a story about a man who lived in his van.
“I lived in my van for five years, here’s the downside no one talks about,” the story trumpeted.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve never once casually struck up that conversation with another person.
“Hey, since I’m sure we both lived in a Chevy at some point, did you notice that you didn’t have an oven or a toilet? I wish someone would’ve told me about that in advance.”
Yeah, that’s never happened. Also, I didn’t read the article but I’m not going to let that stop me from trying to guess what the five things are that the millions of van dwellers kept carefully hidden from me (on top of the no means of cooking or relieving myself part).
Did you know that if you live in a van, it is very difficult to host dinner parties? Even if you have a fairly large van, one that is spacious, you are only going to be able to have five or six friends over. There’s no room to set up a buffet table and your little mini-fridge can only hold so many beverages.
If your family lives in a van, it is really difficult to punish your kids.
“OK, that’s enough out of you. You go to your room.”
“Dad, I don’t have a room.”
“Fine, whatever, you go to the backseat and you stay there until I tell you to come back to the front seat. And I don’t want you watching television back there, you are being punished.”
“Dad, we live in a van and don’t have a TV anyway.”
“Well then, um, no playing with the arm rest or drink holder.”
Fair or not, vans have developed a stigma over time, largely because of the way they are portrayed in media. Sure, the A Team drove a van and they were awesome, but so do lots of undesirable types. And the more amenities present in the van, the worse it looks.
“Hey, you want to come hang out in my van?”
“Um, no. That sounds weird.”
“No, no, it’s great. I’ve got a cotton candy machine and a hot tub in there.”
I imagine it makes for some weird date conversations.
“Thanks for dinner, I really enjoyed it. So, are we going back to your place?”
“Hey, funny thing about that…we’re already there!”
Finally, van living probably rules you out of having pets. I guess you could have a hamster or something, but dogs (big ones especially) would be a no go and if you think cats are moody now, just wait until you give them about 30 square feet to live in.
Of course, you could clean your house for a few bucks at any gas station and you’d never have grass to mow, so maybe it’s a better idea than I originally thought.