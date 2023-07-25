When I cut on my work computer its morning and log onto the internet, I’m greeted by a number of story suggestions. It’s usually a hodgepodge of science articles (I’m looking at one right now about history’s most famous medical patient), entertainment (something about how writing for TV shows is a dead end job is staring me in the face right now), food (unexpected flavors to try on your hamburgers) and really random stuff (“Can you solve Einstein’s favorite riddle”). I would say my computer is tracking my every move and showing me stuff it thinks I want to read, but if that’s the case, my computer is super dumb because I don’t care about most of those things and rarely click on them.

One story suggestion the other day did catch my attention, though, that being a story about a man who lived in his van.