The Chester County ECHO Coalition and the ECHO Youth Advisory Board, in partnership with the Hazel Pittman Center, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, August 19th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. This event hopes to teach young people ways to lead, serve, and reshape our communities. For this luau-themed summit, we are seeking youth in grades 9th - 12th. The special guest speaker is Mr. Brandon McCall, with McCall Motivation, he focuses on helping the next generation overcome self-doubt, build courage, and fade procrastination by being more disciplined. www.mccallmotivation.com
Youth who participate will gain the skills and knowledge to become a more effective leader and connect with other youth leaders around the area. Students can register online using this Eventbrite link, https://2023YouthLeadershipSummit.eventbrite.com